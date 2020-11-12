Telecoms: Mobile internet users rise by 25.3m

Mobile network operators (MNOs) in the country added 25.3 million internet subscriptions between January and September this year, New Telegraph has learnt. While internet subscription has been on a steady increase over the years, the number of new subscribers recorded in the nine months came as the highest to be recorded within such period. This brought the number of active mobile internet subscriptions in the country to 151 million as of September end.

Throughout last year, mobile internet subscriptions in the country increased by 14 million from 111.6 million in December 2018 to 125.7 million in December 2019. The nine-month growth recorded so far this year has surpassed last year’s record. The geometric growth in the number of internet users, industry analysts said, was spurred by the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many Nigerians to depend heavily on the internet for several needs.

According to the latest data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) MTN Nigeria, which is the largest network operator by subscriber number, added 10.2 million new internet customers in the nine months. The telco, which had the largest subscriber both for voice and internet had a total of 65.4 million internet customers as of September end. Airtel Nigeria came second in terms of internet customers as it added 5.8 million new subscriptions within the period under review, which brought its customer base to 40.3 million.

Globacom, though the third in terms of the number of internet customers, emerged as the second-largest subscriptions gainer for the nine months as it added a total of 9.9 million new internet subscriptions.

This brought the number of the telco’s total internet customers to 39.1 million However, 9mobile maintained its fourth position with a further decline in the number of its internet customers.

The telco lost 793,394 customers in the period, which reduced its total subscription number to 7.3 million, from 8.06 million in December 2019. While data subscription currently plays second fiddle to voice in terms of revenue for the telcos, it is gradually becoming the main source of income as voice declines.

For instance, MTN and Airtel, which recently released quarterly results for the period ended in September 2019 both recorded higher growth in data revenue compared to voice. Specifically, MTN in its financial statement for the third quarter ended September 2020, posted a 55 per cent increase in data revenue from N56.3 billion recorded in the same period last year to N87.6 billion, while voice revenue grew marginally by 7 per cent.

Similarly, Airtel in its results for the second quarter ended September 2020, recorded a 36.7 per cent growth in data revenue to N48.6 billion, while voice revenue only grew by 11.4 per cent. With this development, the telcos are also shifting their attention towards building more data infrastructure, especially 4G base stations. According to the Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Mr. Ferdi Moolman, the increase in data revenue was boosted by its investments in network capacity and 4G expansion.

“The performance in data was delivered through a combination of increased subscribers, increase in MB usage per subscriber and ultimately traffic, supported by increased network capacity and 4G penetration,” he said. Moolman added that to accommodate the increase in traffic and enhance service quality for all its customers, the telco has continued to invest in the capacity and resilience of its network, accelerating our 4G rollout and expanding its investments in rural connectivity.

“Our 4G network now covers 52.9 per cent of the population, up from 48.6 per cent in Q2 and 35.4 per cent in Q3 2019,” he added. Airtel in its reports also noted that its data revenue growth was boosted by 22.8 per cent growth in data customers and 17.4 per cent growth in data Average Revenue per User (ARPU). “Data customer penetration was up by 4ppts from the previous period and reached 43.1 per cent as of September 2020.

The data customer base growth of 22.8 per cent was a result of the expansion of the 4G network, with 76 per cent of total sites now on 4G. The total data usage on our network grew by 89.5 per cent, almost double the previous period. “4G data usage almost tripled and now contributes to 60 per cent of the total data usage. Data usage per customer was up by 61 per cent and the data revenue accounted for 35.7 per cent of total revenue, up by 4.6ppts from 31.1 per cent in the previous period,” Airtel stated.

