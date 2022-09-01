News Top Stories

Telecoms: NCC increases offshore termination rate by $0.055

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has increased Mobile (voice) International Termination Rate (ITR) by 122.2 per cent, from the old rate of $0.045 to $0.10 as contained in its amended determination issued yesterday. The new rate is expected to be implemented in the Nigerian telecommunications industry effective from today. In the new amended rate, the ITR for voice services paid for terminating international calls on local networks in Nigeria is now set at $0.10, from the old rate of $0.045.

Under the amended determination, the international carrier market has been classified into MNOs/ International Carriers and Small/Nigerian Transit Carriers/IDA Operators to ensure a level playing field that recognises the unique disposition and characteristics of genuine market participants. The Nigerian Transit Carriers/IDA Operators shall terminate inbound international calls in the network of domestic operators at a discount of 21 per cent on the $0.10. A statement signed by the NCC Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, stated that in determining the ITR, “the Commission carefully considered information and insights provided by stakeholders at different meetings and fora, which reviewed the previous rate and the industry’s operating environment. This is in addition to the cost model results, the state of competition in the sector and the Nigerian macroeconomic environment.

“The Commission reiterates that the process of arriving at the ITR was conducted transparently with a view to providing maximum clarity to all parties without compromising the confidentiality of commercially sensitive information.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

More trouble as UAE suspends entry of Nigerians, three other nationals on all flights

Posted on Author Reporter

…transit passengers affected, suspension takes effect Saturday Wole Shadare The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have again thrown inbound and outbound Nigerian travelers into a fresh round of travel chaos as the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) have suspended entry for passengers from Nigeria […]
News

Bills to establish tertiary institutions suffer setback in Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Two bills seeking to establish the Federal University of Education, Numan, and Federal College of Forestry, Wawa Zange Dukku in Gombe State yesterday suffered a setback in the Senate. The Senate, while considering reports on the bills, midway, resolved to step it down following calls for by Senators for further clarifications on the recommendation of […]

lai Mohammed)
Top Stories

Nigeria can’t go Afghanistan way – Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says Nigeria is not a failed state and cannot go the way of Afghanistan where terrorist group has taken the rein of power. The minister stated this in Washington DC during his engagements with international media organisations including the BBC Radio and Television, Bloomberg and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica