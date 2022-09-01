Telecoms: NCC increases offshore termination rate by $0.055

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has increased Mobile (voice) International Termination Rate (ITR) by 122.2 per cent, from the old rate of $0.045 to $0.10 as contained in its amended determination issued yesterday. The new rate is expected to be implemented in the Nigerian telecommunications industry effective from today. In the new amended rate, the ITR for voice services paid for terminating international calls on local networks in Nigeria is now set at $0.10, from the old rate of $0.045.

Under the amended determination, the international carrier market has been classified into MNOs/ International Carriers and Small/Nigerian Transit Carriers/IDA Operators to ensure a level playing field that recognises the unique disposition and characteristics of genuine market participants. The Nigerian Transit Carriers/IDA Operators shall terminate inbound international calls in the network of domestic operators at a discount of 21 per cent on the $0.10. A statement signed by the NCC Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, stated that in determining the ITR, “the Commission carefully considered information and insights provided by stakeholders at different meetings and fora, which reviewed the previous rate and the industry’s operating environment. This is in addition to the cost model results, the state of competition in the sector and the Nigerian macroeconomic environment.

“The Commission reiterates that the process of arriving at the ITR was conducted transparently with a view to providing maximum clarity to all parties without compromising the confidentiality of commercially sensitive information.”

