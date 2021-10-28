Telecoms: NCC issues new VAS aggregator licence

In its bid to reform the Value Added Services (VAS) segment of the country’s telecommunications market, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has licensed one more firm as aggregators. This brings the total number of firms operating in this new segment to 29.

The Commission had, in 2019, licensed 10 firms as the first set of aggregators. It continued the licensing last year as 16 more companies were issued licenses, while the two additional operators were licensed in March this year. The new firm, Tpay Telecomm Services Limited, was licensed this October. The need to guard against rising anti-competitive practices and other unfair sharing formulas between VAS licensees and the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), had necessitated the move by the NCC to restructure the market to engender an effective competition that will ensure sanity and foster needed economic growth. With the aggregators in place, the two-way transactions between the telcos and the VAS providers will now have a third party with the aggregators playing the middlemen between the two sides.

The framework for the creation of the VAS Aggregators states that under the new structure, “the network operators will provide a final link to the subscriber to deliver value-added service to the end-user. “The operators will not be allowed to host or distribute VAS to their subscribers directly. “An aggregator will primarily provide a concentration point to limit the number of devices that will be directly connected to the operators.

It will eliminate the need for a Content Service Provider to maintain multiple physical connections to each network operator. “Content and applications service providers (present VAS licensees) are the only players that will be allowed to pool, host, and distribute content and applications using their inhouse software and hardware platforms.

“Developers are unlicensed, freelance creators of content and applications or those who have the franchise on such value-added services. They are however not licensed to distribute such services.” NCC also explained that there would be no limit to the number of content and application service providers to be licensed by it, stressing that the number of active participants in this segment will be left to market forces. The Commission said companies, which presently hold a VAS licence, would not need to apply for any new one but will operate in Segment 3, as content and application service providers. They will also be required to upgrade their facilities to meet the technical specifications stipulated in the technical framework within 12 months of the coming into effect of this framework, and will no longer have a direct physical connection to the network operators. Furthermore, VAS will be activated if the developer provides a legally enforceable guarantee against infringement of third-party copyright, patents, and intellectual property rights if required by the content service and app provider. The VAS market was valued at $200 million three years ago and was projected to reach $500 million in 2020. That segment of the telecoms business had however come under the scrutiny of the regulator following increasing complaints from telecom subscribers who are being forced to pay for services they did not request.

Licensing of the aggregators is one of the measures being introduced by the regulator to sanitise the market. Speaking on the efforts to reform the market, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, had recently described Value Added Service as an important element of the telecom ecosystem necessary for optimising the benefits of telecom service to the consumers. He, however, noted that it also comes with challenges of consumers’ mobile phones being flooded with contents not requested and being charged for the same.

Like this: Like Loading...