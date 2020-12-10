Telecoms: NCC opens research fellowship programme

Researchers to earn N1m monthly

In its bid to foster further developments in the telecommunications sector, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has instituted a research fellowship programme through which it will engage members of the academia in telecoms-based researches.

The programme, which is scheduled to commence next year, is to run for 12 months, during which the engaged researchers would be paid N12 million each. According to the NCC, the programme is designed to advance the academia – telecommunications industry partnership through collaborative work on providing solutions to issues of emerging technologies and other industry challenges.

The commission added the overall objective of the research fellowship is to set up a platform for collaboration between the commission and the academia to address critical telecommunications/ ICT industry issues.

“The fellowship programme is expected to develop possible solutions that are capable of solving the socio-economic challenges of the country. As the commission continues to promote the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government, it becomes pertinent to engage all sectors (digital inclusion) in order to achieve the objectives of a digitalised Nigeria, of which the Telecommunications/ ICT play critical roles.

“The research fellowship programme aims at finding possible solutions to Telecommunications/ ICT industry issues, through extensive research, capable of promoting the goal of the commission and overall sustainability of the entire ICT ecosystem.

The specific objectives of the programme would include research in emerging technologies that will aid regulatory activities and decisions of the commission; to conduct investigations that would provide possible solutions for key current challenges facing the industry; to independently undertake and develop appropriate methods and techniques for advanced research in telecom matters, while managing associated staff contribution to the project; to lead the production of high-quality research reports and publications as required by the R&D department for dissemination to the wider academic community and ICT ecosystem; to promote synergy, integration and collaboration between the academia and industry experts in developing approaches required for turning academic ideas, research outputs and innovations into start-ups and new businesses,” the telecoms regulator stated.

NCC said the fellowship will focus on the development of framework and roadmap for the participation of the licensees and consumers as well as associated measurement matrix, to be part of the global digital economy. According to the Commission, the researchers will also review 5G deployment plan and participate in the evaluation of proposed 5G Radio Interface Technology using simulation software to be purchased by the commission as well as review Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) integration in Nigeria and suggest the regulatory measures for the commission and other business opportunities/challenges for the licensees including the impact of Electromagnetic Field (EMF) radiation of 5G on human and animal health.

Giving the background into the creation of the programme, the NCC stated that available evidence suggested the existence of a wide gap between academic innovations and commercialisation of the developed ideas in Nigeria.

“Many research outputs, innovative ideas and product development from the nation’s Higher Institutions that have potentials to provide solutions to societal sectoral problems, create new employment opportunities and support to generate revenue within the ICT sector, have not been harnessed.

Furthermore, telecommunications operating companies are faced with the challenge of dearth of skilled ICT graduates and most times, spend additional resources (time & money) providing new employees with the relevant skills to enable them to perform requisite tasks under minimal supervision.

