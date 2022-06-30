Telecoms: Nigeria prepares as 5G devices hit 1,400

While the Nigeria C o m m u n i c a – tion Commission (NCC) is targeting one billion devices for the 5G network in the next two years, a report has shown that 5G devices have increased by 1.9 per cent to reach 1,400 in May 2022 globally. Nigeria has begun the race to make impact in 2022 and to also contribute its quota to the global target set to be achieved in the 5G network across the world this year. According to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report, 5G subscription is predicted to hit one billion in 2022 and reach 4.4 billion by 2027. Already, 5G subscription grew by 70 million in the first quarter of 2022 to 620 million. Service providers continue to switch on 5G as more than 210 have launched commercial 5G services globally, according to the report.

“Deployment of 5G standalone (SA) networks is also increasing, with more than 20 commercial launches at the end of 2021. The most common 5G services that service providers have launched for consumers are enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), fixed wireless access (FWA), gaming and AR/VR-based services. When it comes to 5G offerings for enterprises, the most common segments targeted are manufacturing (smart factories), transport, smart cities and ports.” Meanwhile, the number of announced 5G devices increased by 1.9 per cen to reach 1,400 devices in May 2022 of which 1,062 are commercially available, according to a report by the Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA). The commercially available 5G devices represent 75.8 per cent of all announced 5G devices, GSA said.

“This is an increase of 23.9 per cent in the number of commercial 5G devices since the end of December 2021,” it added. By the end of May, GSA said it had identified 192 manufacturers with announced available or upcoming 5G devices,1,400 announced devices, 735 phones 214 fixed wireless access customerpremises equipment (CPE), 788 announced devices with declaration support for standalone 5G in sub-6 GHz bands, 599 of which are comcially available, among others. “Based on manufacturers’ previous statements and recent rates of device release, we might expect to see the number of commercial devices approach the 1,200 mark by the end of the second quarter of 2022,” the report mentioned. It further revealed that globally, at least, 794 organisations are deploying either LTE or 5G private mobile network, and over 70 telecoms operators are undertaking such projects, according to the latest data by the Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) released on Monday. It stated that even though fifthgeneration networks are being rolled out globally, organisations still prefer LTE (76 per cent) over 5G for private network deployments. “Private mobil network deployments are now truly global, with GSA registering 68 countries and territories where customers have deployed private networks based on LTE or 5G,” it added. The manufacturing sector is the strong adopter with 140 companies involved in known pilots or deployments, up from 111 at the end of 2021, GSA said, adding that the manufacturing sector is closely followed by the education and mining sectors. Additionally, private networks are also being installed on offshore locations catering to the oil and gas industries,as well as on ships. The GSA President, Joe Barrett, said: “Organisations of all types, whether they are in the manufacturing, education or automotive sector are investing and deploying networks that will drive automation and productivity. Through LTE and increasingly 5G, organisations are betting on Private Networks and what they can deliver. “Currently, we are tracking over 50 equipment vendors that have been involved in the supply of equipment for Private Mobile Based on LTE or 5G.” Berrett continued that with the ecosystem of the private networks in place and with regulatory initiatives for making spectrum available for private networks, significant market developments are expected over the “next couple of years.” Meanwhile, the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) has said it is targeting one billion devices for the 5G network in the next two years. NCC Head of Fixed Network Converged Services, Babagana Digima, who made this known, said the 5G technology is meant to deliver higher data speeds, ultra-low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a more uniform user experience to more users. He said the 5G technology would be faster and able to handle more connected devices than the existing 4G LTE network including smart television and radio. According to him, it will also revolutionise and transform people’s way of life and be beneficial for the socio-economic development of Nigeria with enhanced capabilities providing new and enhanced mobile communications services.

