Business

Telecoms: Number porting activities resume

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

After five months of inactivity due to the suspension of new SIM sales and registration, telecommunications subscribers have resumed number porting in June. According to data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), 616 subscribers ported to another network in the month. Number portability allows mobile subscribers to change their service provider without changing their number.

This means that an MTN subscriber that ports to Airtel continues to use his or her MTN line, but no longer as an MTN subscriber, but Airtel’s. Although the government’s ban on new SIM registration, which took effect from December 9, 2020, was lifted on April 19, 2021, the NCC’s data showed that the subscribers could not resume number porting in April and even May. The last porting activity reported was December 2020. Impacted by the ban, the December porting figure stood at 4,085, a 300 per cent decline from 16,342 recorded in the preceding month. However, the June 2021 record came as the lowest monthly figure of number porting since the initiative was launched in May 2013.

The NCC’s data for June showed that Airtel, which is the second-largest operator in terms of subscriber number, benefitted the most from subscribers porting in the month as 350 subscribers moved to the network from other operators. 9mobile emerged as the second-largest beneficiary of the movement as 191 subscribers ported to its network.

MTN, which controls the largest share of the market also recorded 65 incoming portings during the period under review, while globacom did not attract any customer from other networks. In terms of outgoing porting, 9mobile lost more than it gained as 323 customers ported out of the network. Airtel also lost as 101 subscribers moved out of the network to other networks, while MTN recorded 106 outgoing porting. The monthly figure of porting activities, which reached a peak of 22,539 in July 2015, had been on a steady decline for about three years as mobile users showed less interest in porting.

The mobile network operators (MNOs) had attributed that to improvement in service quality. According to them, the subscribers were showing less interest in porting because they were satisfied with their service providers. However, porting activities began to increase again from 2019. With the increase, industry analysts said the telecoms operators might have faltered in meeting their service quality key performance indicators (KPIs), thus forcing the subscribers to port in search of better alternatives.

While attributing the development partly to poor service quality, NCC had also recently noted that most subscribers equally ported to other networks because they wanted to enjoy cheaper call and data rates on various promos offered by network operators.

The Commission, however, said the consumers would continue to enjoy the right to port from one network to another if they were not satisfied with the quality of service offered by their network operators, which it had given them. “The essence of Mobile Number Portability, which NCC introduced some years ago, offers telecoms subscribers the flexibility to move at will from one network to another, while still retaining their original mobile numbers. They will not be subjected to a particular network if they have reasons to leave the network, and that is the beauty of Mobile Number Portability,” the Commission stated. Mobile Number Portability (MNP) was flagged off by NCC in April 2013 as a way of giving telecommunications subscribers in the country the freedom to move from one network to another for a better experience without changing their number.

It was designed to reduce subscribers’ complaints about the poor quality of service as they would have the opportunity to change operators at will. Besides quality assurance, MNP is also believed to engender tariff reduction as competition gets stiffer.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Brands: Nigeria overtakes South Africa in ranking

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Nigeria has overtaken South Africa as the highest-ranked African country. While Nigeria is in 40th position, South Africa is in 47th position. BDLive reports that Nigeria has, however, recorded a brand value loss, down 15 per cent to $217 billion as a result of the near halt in economic activity, lower oil export volumes and […]
Business

Naira: Weak economy stems further slide

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Although it has been falling steadily against the dollar in recent weeks, the naira would have suffered even more depreciation against the greenback but for Nigeria’s very weak economy, analysts at Coronation Capital have said.   The analysts, who stated this in a report obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, noted that the slump […]
Business

Customers fret over interest on savings amid inflation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  Tony Chukwunyem   Following Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent downward review of minimum interest rate on savings deposit, savings account holders are doubting if it is still necessary maintaining them, findings by New Telegraph show. This is hinged on the belief that inflation is generally expected to continue its upward trajectory in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica