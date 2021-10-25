Telecoms: Number porting rises by 353%

MTN tops gainers

Mobile number porting activities across the four GSM networks of MTN, Globacom, Airtel and 9mobile increased by 353 per cent in August, New Telegraph has learnt.

According to the latest industry data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), a total of 3,327 lines were ported within the month, compared with 734 recorded in July.

After five months of halt in subscriber movement from one network to another due to government’s ban on new SIM registration between December 2020 and April 2021, number porting activities resumed in June with 616 subscribers jumping to other networks within the month.

The NCC’s data showed that MTN, which is the largest operator in terms of subscriber number, benefitted the most from subscribers porting in the month under review as 2,014 subscribers moved to the network from other operators.

Airtel emerged as the second-largest beneficiary of the movement as 1,089 subscribers ported to its network. 9mobile, the fourth largest operator, gained 224 subscribers from other operators in the month, while Globacom did not record any incoming porting on its network.

In terms of outgoing porting, 9mobile lost more than it gained as 1,716 customers ported out of the network, thus emerging as the biggest loser for the month. MTN lost 498 subscribers to other networks, while 323 customers left Airtel’s network to others.

The report showed that Globacom recorded 343 outgoing porting in the month under review. Impacted by the ban on new SIM registration, porting activities had declined by 300 per cent in December 2020. On resumption of porting in June this year, the 616 porting records came as the lowest monthly figure of number porting since the initiative was launched in May 2013.

The monthly figure of porting activities, which reached a peak of 22,539 in July 2015, had been on a steady decline for about three years as mobile users showed less interest in porting.

The mobile network operators recorded 343 outgoing porting in the month under review.

According to them, the subscribers were showing less interest in porting because they were satisfied with their service providers.

However, porting activities began to increase again from 2019. With the increase, industry analysts said the telecoms operators might have faltered in meeting their service quality key performance indicators (KPIs), thus forcing the subscribers to port in search of better alternatives.

While attributing the development partly to poor service quality, NCC had also recently noted that most subscribers equally ported to other networks because they wanted to enjoy cheaper call and datarates on various promos offered by network operators.

The Commission, however, said it the consumers would continue to enjoy the right port from one network to another if they were not satisfied with the quality of service offered by their network operators, which it had given them.

“The essence of Mobile Number Portability, which NCC introduced some years ago, offers telecoms subscribers the flexibility to move at will from one network to another, while still retaining their original mobile numbers.

They will not be subjected to a particular network if they have reasons to leave the network, and that is the beauty of Mobile Number Portability,” the commission stated

