Telecoms: Quarterly generated revenue up 594% to N480bn

The quarterly generated revenue by telecoms sector has increased by 594 per cent from N51 billion to N480 billion per quarter. This was disclosed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, while announcing the removal of five per cent exercise duty on telecoms sector in Abuja on Tuesday. The Minister said the sector, which hitherto generated N51 billion to Federal Government’s confers, now generates N480 billion each quarter of the year. “The sector has increased its quarterly revenue generation for the government from N51 billion to over N480 billion, representing a growth of 594 per cent,” he said.

He also disclosed that the cost of buying data had reduced from N1,200 in 2019 to N350 presently, despite the increase in the cost of operations, including the energy challenge that has caused mobile network operators to power base stations with over 32,000 power generating set to provide seamless services to their teeming consumers. According to him, the digital economy sector has continued to contribute significantly to the growth of the Nigerian economy, having contributed 14.07 per cent to the GDP in the first quarter of 2020; 17.79 per cent in the second quarter of 2021; and 18.44 per cent in the second quarter of 2022. Telecommunications is said to contribute 18.94 per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as of the second quarter of 2022. As of the second quarter of 2022, telecommunications sector contributed 15 per cent to GDP, increasing from 8.5 per cent in 2015. The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Umar Danbatta, had also said that the telecommunications industry had recorded over $70 billion investment in the past 21 years. “From $500 million investments in the sector as at 2001, the telecommunications industry has recorded over $70 billion investment till date,” Danbatta had said. The NCC boss added that the industry has created over 500,000 formal and informal jobs for Nigerians between 2001 to 2022.

“The sector has provided over 500,000 formal and informal jobs for Nigerians. From an insignificant contribution to GDP in 2001, the telecoms sector, as at the last quarter of 2021, contributed 12.61 per cent to GDP. Also he said there had been a significant increase in the number of functional phone lines. “While the growth in the sector has been phenomenal, from some 400,000 functional phone lines in 2001 to over 209 million active mobile subscriptions, achieving a teledensity of 110 per cent, as at August 2022,” he added. He said the commission was committed to driving the deployment and adoption of emerging technologies. Recall that the Federal Government, last week, announced the removal of excise duty for telecoms sub-sector in line with the recommendations of its Committee to review the applicability of the Duty to the sector considered already overburdened with taxation and sundry levies. Pantami disclosed this at a briefing to provide updates on the status of the five per cent excise duty, whose applicability to the telecoms sector was objected by the Minister in August 2022. Pantami, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Review Committee on Excise Duty in the Digital Economy Sector, said the Committee could be summed up in three arguments put forward to justify why additional burden in form of taxes or any level should not be imposed on the telecom sector to prevent a reversal of the important contribution the sector is making to the growth of the Nigerian economy. He said: “First, operators in the telecoms sub-sector currently pay no fewer than 41 different categories of taxes, levies and charges; secondly, telecoms has continued to be a major contributor to Nigerian economy in terms of Gross Domestic Product Contribution (GDP). “The third ground is that the sector, despite increase in the cost of all factors of production naturally leading to increase in costs of products, the cost of service has been stable and in many cases continued to go down over the past years and therefore, adding more burden will destroy the sector.” The Minister said the President, having looked into the arguments exempted the telecom sector from the excise duty as stated in Finance Act of 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...