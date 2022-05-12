Telecoms: Regulating tariffs amidst harsh economy

While telecoms consumers expressed fear over a proposed hike in the tariffs of voice, data and short message service (SMS) by the mobile network operators (MNOs), , the network operators have cited high oprational costs as basis for the proposed tariff increase. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), as the main regulator, may be at crossroads to balance the situation for both parties considering the current economic situation. ABOLAJI ADEBAYO reports

In the last few days, there had been palpable tension among telecoms consumers over a proposed increase in voice, data and SMS tariffs by mobile network operators (MNOs). The telecoms consumers, who are already battling economic downturn, expressed the fear that the proposed tariff increase by the operators might worsen their situation, which has already affected their purchasing power. The MNOs, through the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), had made a demand to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for approval of about 40 per cent increase in tariff. The operators cited high cost of running their operations as the major reason for their proposed tariff hike as contained in a letter addressed to the Commission. In the letter, they said it was expedient for the telecommunications sector to undergo periodic cost adjustments through the Commission’s intervention. As such “an upward review of the price determination for voice and data and SMS was expedient. Given the state of the economy and the circa 40 per cent increase in the cost of doing business, we wish to request an interim administrative review of the mobile (voice) termination rate for voice; administrative data floor price and cost of SMS as reflected in extant instruments. “For data services, we wish to request that the Commission implements the recommendations in the August 2020 KPMG report on the determination of cost-based pricing for wholesale and retail broadband service in Nigeria. “In implementing the said recommendations, however, we recommend that the 40 per cent increase in the cost of doing business be factored in to arrive at a cost price per GB in view of the current economic situation,” the letter said. They also highlighted other demands to the Commission such as exploring other penalties for operators other than punitive monetary sanctions, extending the payment timeline of relevant regulatory levies and fees, prevail on the Federal Government to sign the Executive Order declaring telecoms infrastructure as a critical national infrastructure to mitigate cost spent replacing damaged and stolen infrastructures, among others. It added that the Mobile (voice) Termination Rate (MTR) for voice, administrative data floor price and cost of SMS as reflected in extant instruments should also be increased.

Earlier attempt

In March, this year, the telecoms operators had attempted to increase tariffs on voice call, data and SMS, claiming that the increment was inevitable in the face of the rising cost of diesel, which powers their base stations. Meanwhile, the operators said they would explore dialogue with government first to seek its intervention, after which they would proceed with the processes leading to price increase if government fails to grant any concession. The operators, who spoke under the aegis of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), said in the absence of power from the national grid, the increase in the price of diesel from N240 to N750 had put the business under immense pressure. According to ALTON Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, this has led to over 200 per cent increase in capital expenditure (CAPEX) for the operators. The operators have so far deployed over 30,000 base stations across the country, each being powered by diesel generators to keep network service running 24/7. “We are mindful of the high cost of living in the country now. We are mindful of the implication of this on the economy and on citizens. And so, we are not going to talk about direct price increase, there is room for dialogue with government. We will be demanding some kind of intervention to cushion the effects of the high cost of diesel on us as an industry. If that is done, we’ll be able to continue to provide services for the people. “However, there’s a proviso to that and that is if we aren’t able to get any form of intervention, we will approach the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), our regulator, to do what we call realistic pricing. We would have to come up with prices that would reflect the dynamics of business today,” Adebayo said. Asked what form of intervention the operators would want from government, the ALTON chairman said the options would include getting diesel at subsidised cost or a special arrangement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for direct supply of diesel to telecoms companies. “We cannot be specific now, but if we get diesel at subsidised cost, why not? If tomorrow, government says you know what, we will direct NNPC to supply you across all your sites. You get it at a fixed cost, whether you are in Lagos or in Kano, and anywhere across the country, it is an intervention. “So, we’re looking at all the options. We’re talking to government to see what is the best way to respond. Our desire and interests are to ensure that services are not disrupted. And that the average user does not have to pay more because of all of this. So we will do all that we can just as we continue to do to ensure that services are seamless and the costs are the same,” Adebayo stated.

NCC’s position

Following the outcry by the consumers, the Commission said such increase in tariff was not possible. The Commission’s Director of Media, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, doused the tension by assuring that the increase in tariff would not be achieved now. Adinde stated that before any increment could be made and effected, there would be a thorough study of the situation. “Consistent with international best practice and established regulatory procedures, NCC ensures its regulatory activities are guided by regular cost-based and empirical studies to determine appropriate cost (upper and floor price) within which service providers are allowed to charge their subscribers for services delivered. “The Commission ensures that any cost determined, as an outcome of such transparent studies, is fair enough as to enhance healthy competition among operators, provide wider choices for the subscribers, as well as ensure sustainability of the Nigerian telecoms industry. “For the avoidance of any doubt and contrary to MNOs’ agitation to increase tariffs for voice and Short Messaging Services (SMS) by a certain percentage, the Commission wishes to categorically inform telecoms subscribers and allay the fears of Nigerians that no tariff increase will be effected by the operators without due regulatory approval by the Commission. “It is noteworthy that tariff regulations and determinations are made by the Commission in line with the provisions of Sections 4, 90 and 92 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, which entrusts the Commission with the protection and promotion of the interests of subscribers against unfair practices including but not limited to; matters relating to tariffs and charges. “The current tariff regime being administered by the service providers is a product of NCC’s determination – both for voice and SMS – in the past. “However, while there could be justifiable reasons for MNOs’ demand for tariff increase, it should be noted that they are not allowed to do such either individually or collectively without recourse to NCC, following the outcome of a cost study. This is not the case for now. “Through NCC’s commitment to engendering healthy competition among the licensees, the cost of services has been democratised and become more and more affordable for Nigerian subscribers. The regulator is even more committed to this cause to ensure subscribers get greater value for money spent on telecom services,” he said.

Implications on economy

The proposed tariff increase, if finally approved, may affect the country to move forward in technology and economy. This is because as the internet becomes more expensive for the average Nigerian to access consistently, the more likely it is that the country will be left out of the 4th Industrial Revolution. If approved, the charge on voice call is expected to increase from N6.4 to N8.95, while the price cap of SMS will increase from N4 to N5.61. The effect of the increase in data cost, voice and SMS will mean exclusion from the internet and limited calls. This will contradict the United Nations’ assertion that access to the internet may soon be considered as an essential human right. Also, the small and medium enterprises, which account for 84 per cent of total employment, would be affected as it would be difficult for many of them and the social media vendors who utilise the social media, to market and sell their products.

Last line

With the current economic situation, NCC is expected to balance the tariffs to favour both service providers and consumers. Otherwise, a lateral decision may further affect the economy of the telecoms industry.

