‘Telecoms regulation needs professional hands’

Based on its complexity and competitiveness as well as open communication market, the Acting Registrar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Jude Iheanacho, has said there is need for highly intelligent and professionals to handle the regulation of telecommunication sector. Iheanacho, who gave the hint while appraising the management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in a chat, reiterated that the institute would be ready to partner with the Commission on capacity building.

 

“NCC has contributed positively to the telecommunications sector, a highly-skilled, highly professional workforce  needed to regulate the dynamic, competitive, and highly intellectual world of telecommunications,” he said. He said NCC had been an exemplary public sector institution noted for its proactive, all-inclusive engagement of stakeholders in the telecoms sector.

 

The chief executive, who acceded that there was a need for strategic partnership between  the two organisations, also declared that there were a variety of emergent upskilling programmes by NIM aimed at ensuring that Nigeria was in tune with global trends. Iheanacho also informed that programmes such as the Mandatory Continuing Professional Education Programme; and the Continuing Learning and Development programmes were examples of programmes that dealt with contemporary issues in management which NCC can leverage for improved workplace efficiency.

 

Earlier, the Commission had reiterated its stance on professionalising its workforce and strengthening collaborations with strategic partners such as the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) in order to enhance operational efficiency.

 

The NCC Director, Human Capital and Administration, Usman Malah, had informed the Institute of the Commission’s plan to collaborate with it on capacity building of its workforce. Malah, who spoke on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the Commission placed a high premium on capacity building and is implementing policies geared towards achieving the vital objective.

 

Malah also said it was in the Commission’s best interest to deepen its collaboration with NIM, through strategic partnering, so that NCC can improve organisational efficiency and regulatory excellence. Speaking further, Malah declared that the Commission’s faith in the transformational capacity of skilled human resources is demonstrated by the Commission’s support to staff who are members of the Institute.

 

The support includes prompt payment of membership fees for its staff; and subscription to and participation in NIM’s mandatory capacity building programmes for members. Malah promised to make recommendations to the management of Commission to take additional steps in solidifying the strategic relationship, such as setting up a joint committee of the two bodies to draw up modalities for interagency collaboration

 

