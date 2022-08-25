Telecoms: Relieving consumers of tax burden

Imposition of various taxes has been the major challenge afflicting the telecoms sector. However, the regulatory body, the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), has been striving to ensure telecoms consumers are not at the receiving end, while also mitigating the hardship on operators. ABOLAJI ADEBAYO reports

Presently, telecommunications sector has grown to an enviable level among other sectors in the Nigerian economy. It has been adjudged the greater share contributor to the Nigerian gross domestic product (GDP) with about 12.7 per cent contribution. The sector is said to be the only one being overtaxed. Despite having positive economic effects on the country, it is hit with multiple taxation. The rapid rate of growth and development in the telecommunications sector has resulted in a surge in the revenue generation through taxation. Industry players claim that the unchecked taxes are crippling the sector. The Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) that provide telecommunications services in Nigeria are subjected to over 39 different taxes and levies, which include Companies Income Tax, The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) the Capital Gains Tax, Withholding Tax, Stamp Duty, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Employees Compensation Scheme, Customs Duties, Tenement Rates/ Land Use Charge, Business Premises Registration Fees, Effluent discharge levy, Ecological Levy and Emission levy, amongst others. As a result of the nature of their services, MNOs are present in different locations across the country to provide services and support to their subscribers. This occasionally results in disputes with various governmental organisations, local governments and tax authorities on the taxes and levies due on their operations. According to the National Tax Policy, there are multiple taxations when “the tax, fee, or rate is levied on the same person in respect of the same liability by more than one state or local government council,” which is defined as “any compulsory payment to government imposed by law without direct benefit or return of value or service, whether it is called a tax or not.”

5% Excise duty

In addition to the various taxes and levies posing challenges to the sector, recently, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, announced another five per cent excise duty on call, data and SMS. The anticipated excise duty is expected to be factored into the price of services and ultimately passed on to subscribers. The minister urged stakeholders to support the implementation of the five per cent excise duty on telecommunications services. She highlighted that countries in Africa like Malawi, Uganda, Tanzania and others have all keyed into this revenue generation pattern, emphasising that this is needed to change Nigeria’s economic situation for good. “The issue of revenue is not something we need to shy away from, our revenue can no longer take care of our needs as a country. Also, Nigeria is no longer making enough money in oil revenue, hence the attention is shifting to non-oil revenue sectors,” she said. The minister explained that government is committed to implementing the regulation in a seamless manner, which will not affect Nigerians.

Rejection

In reaction to the announcement of the excise duty by the minister, there was instant rejection from all areas. The move dead on arrival as stakeholders instantly rejected it. Also baffled with the announcement of the new excise duty, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mallam Isa Pantami, said it would not be accepted. He asked the finance minister to put the excise duty on luxury goods instead of complicating the overtax already put on telecoms sector. The minister said he is against the attempt by the Federal Government to introduce a new excise duty on telecommunication services. According to him, the move would impact the sector and Nigerians negatively. He stated that the telecoms sector already contributes a lot to the Nigerian economy, urging government to consider taxing other sectors of the economy that were not contributing to national development. Telecoms operators, MNOs, subscribers and all industry stakeholders went against the new tax imposition on the sector, claiming that over 39 different taxes and lev-ies have already been placed on their activities by the various levels of government in Nigeria and by various government agencies. They view this as a threat to the telecoms industry and future investments in the sector. However, despite the public condemnation of the newly introduced excise duty, the finance ninister has insisted that the five per cent excise duty would be implemented next year.

Effects

Apart from the operators, who suffer the adverse effect of these heavy taxes, the taxes also inhibit the growth of the industry and affect the consumers. The multiple taxation affects the industry’s ability to innovate and adopt modern technologies to improve service delivery. While the taxes result in higher cost of production, the cost effects are expected to be borne by the consumers, in term of paying higher prices for the services or get low quality in services.

NCC’s stand

However, as part of its responsibility to always protect the right of the consumers and unburden them of any tax load, NCC frowned and rejected the five per cent excise duty and other tax or levy that may be proposed just as it has been condemning the multiple taxation in the sector. Despite being a government agency, it has continued to make effort in fighting multiple taxation in the sector. According to the regulator, imposing any tax on the telecoms services now will cripple the sector. NCC categorically sated that the five per cent excise duty was not coming from its office as it fully supports the communications minister in moving against the tax in its totality. It noted that the impacts of any kind of tax at this time would bounce on not only the consumers but the entire Nigerians, hence the need to cancel such move by the federal government. Nigerians rely on network providers to conduct their daily lives. Increase in data charges and calls is one of the negative repercussions of many taxes in the sector.

Earlier efforts

Right from the liberation of telecommunications in Nigeria, NCC has been in the vanguard of consistent reduction in the prices of telecoms services, even despite rising cost of operation incurred by the operators. “NCC has been consumer-centric in all its activities. Through effective regulatory efforts, it has ensured that the cost of making calls has crashed from around N70 per minute call in 2021 to around N20 per minute. It has prevented MNOs from just increasing tariff any how. Tariff or promotion of any kind that may lead to traffic increase are reviewed by NCC to ensure they are fair to consumers,” an NCC official stated. According to the official, it is evident in a recent call by ALTON for increase in the cost of telecom service to be paid by consumers. “In spite of their reasons based on the rising cost of operations, NCC even issued a statement moving against any increment in the cost. This shows how compassionate and consumer-centric NCC is. “NCC consults widely, it carrie’s out cost-based studies to ensure evidencebased regulatory interventions that help the consumers to access telecoms services at moderate prices,” the official added. Indeed, the agency had equally disclosed the plan to further crash cost of data to as low as N390 per gigabyte by 2025, as contained in the NNBP. This, according to NCC, will make 5G network affordable by the average Nigerians. “After all, NCC is the only sector where cost of getting services has been going down since liberalisation of the sector despite rising cost of operations incurred by the operators. This is linked to effective regulations of the sector where NCC ensures robust and healthy competition among the licensees,” it noted.

Operators’ protection

While being compassionate about to the consumers, NCC had tried to make balance by also safeguarding the operators, making sure favourable policies are made while consulting widely before making any decision concerning them. Apart from the policies, the body has taken it upon itself to safeguard telecoms infrastructure across the country. An example is the launching of campaign against telecoms infrastructure vandalism at the grassroots tagged “Village Square Dialogue.” The agency embarked on such campaign following the outcry of telecoms operators about the daily vandalisation and stealing of their infrastructure at their various base stations. Such act has continued to adversely affect the quality of service and the customer experience. According to a report, the effects of such network failures are not limited to the impacted telecommunications network, they spread to others as affected clients transfer to other network providers when they cannot enjoy service from their current providers, thereby causing Nigerians to suffer the consequences.

Last line

As the finance minister insists on the implementation of the newly introduced five per cent excise duty, there is need for government to put up check and balance regarding the number of taxes telecommunication companies pay. Experts also suggest that taxes in the industry should be in line with international best practices, saying this will have a substantial impact on the sector’s expansion and the macro-economic growth of the country.

