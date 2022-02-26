News

Telecoms revenue: NCC to deploy technology system to block leakages

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Nigerian Commissions Commission (NCC), said it has commenced a process of deploying technology based solutions in blocking telecommunication revenue leakages, with the ultimate aim of boosting revenue generation. The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, disclosed this on Friday during a virtual interactive session with stakeholders. Danbatta said the technology it intends to deploy is the Revenue Assurance Solution (RAS), a technology, which is expected to enhance monitoring and regulatory activities around Annual Operating Levy (AOL) administration. NCC’s Boss said the system would confer higher levels of integrity and fidelity on the revenue figures obtainable in the industry. On the workability of the system, Danbatta explained that the system is inter-linked with all the licensed telecommunication operators and has the capacity to capture all their activities.

He said: “The system is designed to be connected to the licensed telecommunications operators’ systems and will have the capability of capturing and reporting in near real-time billing activities by the operators for the purposes, among others, of computing and assuring with minimal, if any, error margin, the accrued AOL payable to the NCC by the licensees.” According to Danbatta, the solution, when deployed, would result in an increase in the annual revenue of the Commission and all existing leakages would be plugged in line with the Federal Government’s policy on fight against corruption and revenue growth.

“In Nigeria, the importance of AOL is well expressed in the Nigerian Communications Act 2003. “AOL can be described as the tap root of an efficient and effective telecommunications regulatory environment. “The mechanisms for collection and computation of AOL, are of interest and important to both the regulator, and the operating networks. “Since the NCA 2003 came into force, various efforts have been made towards achieving a very effective AOL administration, pursuant to the powers of the Commission under Section 72 of the NCA Act 2003. “The Commission has

 

Our Reporters

