Telecoms sector as FG’s cash cow

With the implementation of policies and inclusion of stakeholders in major policies, the Information Technology sector was able to generate more revenue for the Federal Government in 2022 though still faced with some controversies in the year under review following new trends in the industry, which are to be resolved to strengthen the sector in the coming year. Abolaji Adebayo reports

The year 2022 will remain a significant year in the Nigerian telecoms industry due to many developments it experienced, especially with the launch of 5G network. This made the country to be among the over 70 countries where 5G has been deployed. In 2022, the sector grew, contributing more to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and topping other nonoil sectors. The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, disclosed that the ICT sector generated about N1.5 trillion over the past three years through Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The Minister disclosed this during the 2022 budget implementation and 2023 budget defence held at the instance of the joint House Committees on Communications & ICT as well as Senate Committees on Communications, ICT and Cyber Security, while demanding evidence of revenues remitted into the Federation Account, contracts awarded, reduction in the 2022 personnel cost of N1.033 billion for 2022 and the proposed N991.899 million for 2023 budget estimate.

In his presentation, the Minister explained that the Ministry recorded three unprecedented contributions to GDP in Q1’20 with 14.07 per cent, 17.92 per cent in Q2’21 and 18.44 per cent in Q2’22, and played a pivotal role in lifting the economy out of recession with the ICT sector recording the highest growth rate in Q4’20 as the only sector that grew by double digits. The various sub-sectors in the industry started the year with higher degree of commitment to record more growth in the industry in the year 2022. And since January till date, there has been positive impact on the sector, though there were controversies and confrontations especially over some policies by the government, while the regulatory agency, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has been making frantic efforts to stabilise the sector. Since January this year, various activities have taken place with their inherent implications on the operation and the subscribers.

5G network

One of the issues that have con-tinued to dominate the scene in the telecoms industry is the 5G network deployment. Since the successful auction of the 3.5GHz spectrum for the Fifth-Generation (5G) network deployment in December 2021, expectation has been high for its deployment and usage in Nigeria. On February 24, this year, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) confirmed the full payment of $273.6 million each by the two spectrum winners – Mafab Communications Limited and MTN Nigeria, in addition to spectrum assignment fee paid by MTN for the 5G spectrum licence. There were pressures on NCC to make the deployment of the technology a reality as early as possible in the country. Hence, on May 4, 2022, the NCC disclosed that the final letters of awards of 5G spectrum had been given to the two winners. The management of the Commission led by Prof. Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), confirmed this to the Board of Commissioners at the Board’s Special Meeting, which took place on Wednesday, April 20 and Thursday, April 21, 2022, where the Board considered updates from management on the status of the spectrum auction. In a statement, NCC indicated that with the issuance of the final letters of awards of 5G spectrum and in line with the Auction’s Information Memorandum (IM), the two licensees are now expected to accelerate deployment of 5G network that will usher Nigeria into a more robust Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and a more digitised Nigerian economy. In line with the terms and conditions of the 5G license, the licensees are expected to commence roll out 5G services effective from August 24, 2022. It is believed that the 5G network, when deployed, will bring a lot of benefits and opportunities that will engender accelerated growth and smart living in the country. The technology is also expected to bring substantial network improvements, including higher connection speed, mobility and capacity, as well as low-latency capabilities. Finally, one of the licensees, MTN rolled out the 5G network in some few areas only in Lagos State contrary to the seven State earlier promised for the first rollout. Early in December, 2022, the Nigerian Communications Commission confirmed Airtel as the sole bidder of the 5G licence in the second auction bid for the last two lots in the 5G spectrum. This comes after the telecommunication company completed the payment of $27.36 million (10 per cent of the reserved price of $273.6 billion) as an intention-to-bid deposit (IBD). The last two lots to be auctioned in 2022 are lot ‘A’ (3400-3500MHz) and lot ‘C’ (3600-3700MHz). In a statement, the commission said after the close of business on Monday, December 5, 2022, being the deadline for the payment of IBD, only two companies expressed interest in the auction of the 3.5GHz spectrum band. The companies were Airtel Networks Limited (Airtel) and Standard Network & Connections Limited (Standard Network). NCC added that Standard Network requested an extension, but it was declined. It, therefore, said there would be no further bidding as Airel proceeds to the assignment stage. Airtel and Mafab Communication are expected to join in rolling out the network early in 2023. Earlier on January 25, 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari launched the National Policy on 5G Networks, the document was later presented in May. Meanwhile, as momentum gathers for 5G deployments, experts said there should be defined policy and regulatory framework that would allow the small medium operators to participate in the rollout of the new technology.

Broadband penetration

Indeed, the advent of 5G is expected to spur a revolution in broadband expansion. As of June 2022, broadband penetration stood at 42.79 per cent and rose to 44.5 per cent in July, 2022. Up till first half of 2022, the sector had witnessed both decline and rise in broadband penetration.

In 2020, a target in the broadband penetration to be achieved in the country by 2025 was set. In its “Nigerian National Broadband Plan: 2020-2025,” government had disclosed that it intended to increase coverage by 90 per cent by 2025. At the launch of NNBP in 2020, the broadband penetration, which was largely driven by mobile technology, was slightly below 40 per cent. By December 2020, penetration of 45.93 per cent had been attained. However, rather than rise, the broadband penetration fell year-on-year from 80.28 million (equivalent to 42.06 per cent) in February 2021 to 78.08 million (40.91 per cent) in February 2022.

It was 45.93 per cent in October 2021, but declined to 42.93 per cent in January 2022. Report from NCC indicated varying degrees of declines in voice subscriptions, teledensity, Internet usage and broadband penetration, affecting the contribution of the sector to the gross domestic product (GDP). However, regardless of all the declines and fluctuations witnessed in the broadband penetration, NCC was able to reverse the trend. Nigeria’s broadband penetration rebounded to growth trajectory in June and July, 2022. In its data, the Commission stated that the penetration had increased to 44.5 per cent per cent as at July, 2022. This, once again, raised the hope of the industry stakeholders on the achievement of 90 per cent broadband penetration in 2025.

SIM-NIN link

Another trend that rocked the telecom industry in 2022 is the issue of NIN-SIM linkage. After some months of the policy, the Federal Government, in April, 2022, ordered mobile operators to bar all outgoing calls of all Subscriber Identification Module cards not yet linked with the National Identification Number effective from April 4, 2022. The Federal Government had mandated telecommunications subscribers to link their SIMs with their NINs in December 2020, as part of the regime’s “security and social policies” but many Nigerians have faulted the effectiveness of the NIN-SIM linkage as kidnappers of Abuja-Kaduna train passengers and others still phone victims’ families to demand ransom and go scot-free, untraced with their NINs. The new government order threw some subscribers into chaos as many were running helter skelter to get their NINs and link it to their SIMs to be able to make calls. Some affected subscribers recounted their experiences, as they counted their losses. The officials of the NIMC also leverage on the situation to milk the victims as they charged huge amount to get the registered.

Tariff review

While battling with this, the mobile network operators (MNOs) introduced 40 per cent increase in their tariffs. The operators under the aegis of Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), presented a proposal to the NCC, seeking hike in the tariffs of data, voice calls and SMS. In the letter titled, ‘Impact of the Economic and Security Issues on the Telecommunications Sector,’ the telcos said the decision to hike charges was based on an increase in energy costs, which has raised their operating expenses by 35 per cent. This happened in May, 2022. Their proposal was to raise phone calls from N6.4 to N8.95, while SMS costs would also increase from N4 to N5.61. However, the decision hit rock as both the NCC and subscribers rejected the proposal, forcing the telcom operators to shelve the decision.

Telecoms tax

Meanwhile, despite opposition to the ALTON’s proposal, the Federal Government later in May, 2022 announced additional one kobo per second tax on phone calls. The information was contained in the National Health Insurance Authority Bill 2021 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari. The new telecoms tax was said to be meant to boost sources of funds required to finance free healthcare for the vulnerable group in Nigeria. The act includes a provision under Section 26(1c), which states that the source of money for the Vulnerable Group Fund includes telecommunications tax, not less than one kobo per second of GSM calls. The new tax was scheduled to kick start on June 1, 2022. Meanwhile, telecoms companies, subscribers and other stakeholders kicked against the decision, asked the government to look for fund for the scheme elsewhere, claiming that telecom sector is over taxed already. Also, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, had in August this year, announced the implementation of a five per cent excise duty on telecommunication services. This was, however, rejected by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Pantami. Pantami later announced the suspension of the implementation, noting that excessive and multiple taxations already overburdened the telecom industry.

Fintech

In 2022, financial technology (Fintech) ecosystem witnessed great growth as the sector also boomed. This was made possible with the licensing of more fintech startups and mobile payment service banks especially the mobile telecoms. For instance, MTN Nigeria got the final approval to start MoMo PSB in April from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The permit allows the payment unit to offer several services provided by commercial banks, the notable exceptions being disallowance from issuing credit and processing foreign exchange deals.

Policies

Since the beginning of 2022, industry players and stakeholders have been agitating for favourable policies to drive the required growth of the sector as well as creation of conducive business environment to attract foreign investors. According to them, it is also pertinent to bridge the gap between smaller industry operators and the tier one players. This, they said, requires people-friendly policies and regulations. They also advocated the need to encourage Nigerians to participate fully in the ICT/telecoms sector for efficiency.

NITDA Bill

The last issue that wrapped up the year 2022 in the ICT sector is the controversy that ensued over the secret public hearing on NITDA Bill by Joint ICT Committee of National Assembly. There was alleged clandestine move by the Joint Senate and House Committee on Information Communications Technology, ICT, to pass a controversial bill concerning the Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), which attracted harsh responses from the industry.

The controversy began after an invitation for a public hearing, jointly signed by the Clerks of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Security; and House Committee on ICT, Mr Ayo Ogon and Abosi Lolo, respectively, and published in a daily on Thursday, December 22, 2022, fixed the hearing on Friday, December 23, 2022, a day after both Chambers of the National Assembly had proceeded on recess, indicating desperation by the Committee to pass the controversial bill to favour NITDA and cause a disruption of the entire ICT sector in Nigeria. While it was suspected that the Committee wanted to pass the bill without substantial public participation, it was also alleged that the submissions of the industry stakeholders made during its first public hearing were jettisoned and that the current invitation may be the ultimate smokescreen to pass the controversial bill. There were also allegations that the Committee did not formally invite key stakeholders for fears that the process to force down the bill in the industry may be scuttled. Hence the Joint Committee capitalized on a hasty public notice issued within hours of the public hearing.

Last line

While identifying the challenges in the sector, it is expected that the government, the regulatory agency and other stakeholders will correct the anomalies to further perfect the sector of optimal performance in 2023.

