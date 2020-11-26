Telecoms sector contributes N9.6trn to Nigeria’s economy

The telecommunications sector contributed a total of N9.6 trillion to Nigeria’s economy between January and September this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed.

The nominal value of the telecoms services is based on the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) reports of the last three quarters. According to the NBS data, while the sector’s GDP contribution stood at N2.7 trillion in the first quarter of the year, it increased N3.8 trillion in the second quarter. There was, however, a slight decline in the third quarter as the sector’s contribution stood at N3.03 trillion at current basic prices.

With this, the telecommunications sector accounted for 7.70 per cent, 11.18 per cent, and 7.76 per cent of the aggregate nominal GDP for the economy in Q1, Q2, and Q3 respectively. The NBS data showed that the information and communications technology sector, led by telecommunications, remained one of the major drivers of the economy. According to NBS, the ICT sector, which is one of the main drivers of non-oil growth, is composed of the four activities of telecommunications and information services, publishing, motion picture, sound recording, and music production and broadcasting.

While ICT’s total nominal contributions to the GDP in the first quarter stood at N3.7 trillion, telecommunications alone accounted for 73 per cent of the total figure. In the second quarter, total ICT’s contributions to the economy stood at N4.8 trillion, out of which telecoms accounted for 79 per cent.

The third-quarter data also showed that while the ICT contributed a total of N3.7 trillion, the telecoms’ portion of the total value was 81 per cent. According to NBS, in the third quarter 2020 GPD report, which is the latest, the ICT contributed 9.57 per cent to the overall GDP.

The figure is lower than its contribution in the second quarter of 2020, which stood at 14.06 per cent. It is, however, higher than the contribution in the corresponding quarter of 2019 which was 8.54 per cent.

“Of total real GDP, the sector accounted for 13.47 per cent as of Q3 2020, compared to 17.83 per cent contribution in the preceding quarter. Telecommunications and Information Services under Information and Communication sector grew by 17.36 per cent in Q3 2020 from 18.10 per cent in Q2 2020 and 12.16 per cent in Q3 2019,” the NBS stated in the Q3 GDP report. While industry stakeholders have commended the increasing contributions of telecoms to the country’s GDP, they have also called for favourable policies to sustain the gains.

Specifically, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators (ALTON),Gbenga Adebayo, said that to sustain the gains, the country would need to continue to invest in network expansion and maintenance operations, access to foreign exchange to procure network critical equipment, consistency in policy and policy environment. Adebayo said there should be access to spectrum and friendly policies around its allocation, assignment, and cooperation between the stakeholders.

In a report released mid this year giving an outlook of the telecoms sector, financial research firm, Afrinvest, projected the telecoms to remain strong despite the economic crunch occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the research firm, while there is an immediate worry over other sec-tors due to the impacts of the pandemic the telecoms sector is expected to remain resilient as the digital economy has boomed during the lockdown implemented to fight the virus.

Afrinvest noted that the industry had remained the fastest-growing, the most resilient, and the largest contributor to the country’s economic growth. Mobile subscriptions, especially for data, have been on a steady increase over the years but became astronomic in the wake of the scourge. According to data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), data subscriptions in the country stood at 151.5 million as of September this year.

The researchers at Afrinvest, however, said that despite this, the sector was not at its full potential yet given weak broadband penetration and the huge prospects for mobile money under the right regulatory framework. “These opportunities drive our optimistic outlook for the sector despite weak macroeconomic conditions,” it said.

