Telecoms: Steady progress, impact on economy

It has been evolving since it was liberalised 21 years ago. In this analysis, ABOLAJI ADEBAYO chronicles the progress and impacts of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) on Nigeria’s economy in the last seven years under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration

On October 6, 2001, Nigerians bagan to enjoy mobile communications after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) issued Digital Mobile Licences (DMLs) to three pioneer mobile network operators. That was the birth of digital telecoms services known as Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) technology, and the industry was opened up for investors to aid the nation’s economy. GSM number was first dialed in the network of MTN Nigeria, the largest operator in the country. Subsequently, the sector has been developing and also aiding other sectors of the economy to grow. The liberalisation of the sector was the first step towards the big telecom industry that now contributes larger percentage to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The first move in the telecoms revolution has led to astronomical increase in the telephone subscription to about 210 million active mobile (GSM) lines in Nigeria as at August, 2022. Before the liberalisation of the industry, access to information technology was on privileges as a result of the inefficiency of the Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL) and its mobile arm, Mtel. Since 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari assume office, the telecoms sector has witnessed ups and downs, jotted with both challenges and progress.

Contribution to GDP

For instance, the sector ‘s contribution to the Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has continued to increase in the last seven years, according to NCC. From the inception of telecoms services in 2001 when the Global System for Mobile Communication (GSM) was rolled out, up till 2015, telecoms contribution to GDP was put at $70 billion. But the NCC said the figure had gone beyond $70 billion in 2020, while telecoms operations in the country have kept witnessing continuous growth rate. According to statistics, the contribution to GDP has maintained a steady growth rate between 2015 and 2022.

The statistics showed that up till 2014, the sector’s contribution to the GDP was 7.6 per cent. In 2015, telecoms contribution to GDP further increased to 8.5 per cent and it had another increase in 2016, contributing 9.13 per cent. In 2017, it contributed 8.7 per cent to GDP and in 2018, telecoms contribution to GDP grew to 9.9 per cent.

In 2019, telecoms contribution to GDP inclugrew again to 10.6 per cent and in 2020, as at second quarter, telecoms contribution to GDP reached 14.3 per cent, representing N2.3 trillion, whereas the entire contribution of ICT to GDP within the same period was 17.5 per cent. The ICT sector has no doubt contributed immensely to the sustainability of the Nigerian economy.

The sector contributed 17.92 per cent in the last quarter of 2020, and also in the first quarter of 2021, and has so far continued on an impressive trajectory. As disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBC), the sector contributed 18.44 per cent to the Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2022, surpassing the contribution of the previous year. The sector’s growth has been reported to be largely driven by activities in the telecommunications subsector which contributed 9.49 per cent to the nation’s GDP. Its contribution to nominal GDP for the second quarter of 2021 stopped at 12.12 per cent which was lower than the 14.3 per cent recorded in the same quarter of 2020, but higher than the 10.55 per cent it contributed in the preceding quarter. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, said: “The impressive contributions of information and communication technology (ICT) to Nigeria’s GDP, is gradually transforming the country from a traditional economy, into one of Africa’s leading digital economies.” Impressed by the contribution of telecoms to GDP, the NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the Agency would continue to rollout initiatives and implement government policies in such a way that the sector would continue to grow the country’s GDP.

New generation technology

1G, 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G are the five generations of mobile networks where G stands for Generation, and the number denotes the generation number. 5G is the latest generation, whereas 1G networks are now obsolete. The cellular technologies GSM, UMTS, LTE and NR enable 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, respectively. Up till 2014, Nigeria was using 2G and 3G network. Nigeria’s 4G LTE coverage really took off in 2014, after the NCC licensed South African firm Smile Communications to provide mobile broadband services via 800-MHz 4G networks in selected urban areas.

Huawei Technologies Company (Nigeria) Limited launched the first 4G LTE network in Nigeria with three major operators in 2016. Since 2015, the country has been agitating for the deployment of 5G network. On Monday, December 13, 2021, in Abuja, the NCC successfully held the 5G auction with three bidders competing for the available two slots in which the Commission adopted the Ascending Clock Auction format that ended after Round 11, and proceeded to the Assignment Stage. In the auction, MTN and Mafab emerged provisional licence winners and arising from this, the winning bid price for the auction was put at $273.6 million for each slot of 100 MHz TDD.

The Provisional licence winners were then directed to pay the Winning Bid Price less the Intention-to-Bid Deposit, by February 24, 2022. Following a transparent, diligent, fair and credible auction of 3.5GHz, the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, on February 22, 2022, officially handed over the spectrum allocation for 5G deployment as well as Federal Governmentapproved National Policy on 5G to the Commission. Subsequently, the Commission, on February 24, 2022, confirmed the full payment of $273.6 million each by the two spectrum winners, in addition to spectrum assignment fee paid by MTN, for the 5G spectrum licence. Meanwhile, the 5G network was first launched by MTN Nigeria in August 2022. The Minister, while speaking at the 2022 International Telecommunication Union’s World Telecommunications Development Conference (ITU-WTDC) in Kigali, Rwanda earlier this year, disclosed that Nigeria’s ICT industry had recorded incredible growth, leading to socio-economic development not just in the country but also across Africa. He said: “Nigeria has utilized ICT as a driver of socio-economic development not just for herself, but also for the benefit of the sub-region and continent, given its role as a founding member and strategic sponsor of the West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA). “As a country, we have grown from the second generation (2G) to 3G, 4G and now the 5G is about to come on board after conducting a globally-acclaimed transparent auction and awards of two 5G licenses. Also, the country has implemented vigorous financial inclusion initiatives riding on robust digital infrastructure.”

Internet

There has been steady increase in the number of Internet subscribers. According to Statista, the country experienced a 55.7 per cent increase in Internet subscription between 2015 and 2020, with a five-year projection showing a consistent climb. Another report revealed that Nigeria topped the list of Internet subscriptions in Africa in Q4 2020 with a wide gap. In the second to fourth positions were Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa, where mobile telephony was introduced in 1996, 1999, and 1994.

Regulatory landmarks

“Many achievements of Nigeria in the area of ICT development have been possible through the successful launch and implementation of policies that foster use of ICTs across all sectors to enhance a digital economy,” Pantami had said. Between 2015 and 2022, the federal government has made various policies towards the development of telecom sector.

One of such policies is the one promoting the production and promotion of local telecom infrastructure. With the policies, the federal government set 2025 to stop importation of telecoms sector at least by 80 per cent to develop the local contents. In 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari, announced the NIN-SIM Linkage policies.

The policy was made as as part of the administration’s security and social policies. On April 4, 2021, after multiple extension of the deadline, the government ordered that all SIMs not linked with NINs be deactivated from making calls. Though the policy was seen as a good one, it affected the mobile network providers as they lost many of their subscribers and subsequently lost revenue.

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed a decline in internet users by 7.99 percent to 141.9 million. By implication, it means mobile telecoms operators lost about 9 million data subscribers in 2021. According to the report, Nigeria had 141.97 million active internet subscribers at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 against 150,8 million in January 2021. Although Nigerian telcos lost several mobile subscribers during the four-month SIM registration hiatus, data shows steady improvement. The Strategic Vision Plan (SVP), which housed the eight point agenda, moved broadband penetration from six per cent in 2015 to 44.5 per cent by July, 2022.

With the new National Broadband Plan (2020-2025),” the Federal Government is targeting 70 per cent broadband penetration to cover 90 per cent of the population by 2025. Danbatta recently assured that the broadband penetration will increase to 75 per cent by 2025. “The Strategic Vision Plan 2 will leverage on the National Broadband Plan, the National Digital Economic Policy (NDEP), and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Vision Plan to drive telecoms activities in the next five years, and contribute more to the country’s GDP. These are policy documents expected to drive the sector, and NCC will come up with implementable plans to drive them,” Danbatta had said. Though the federal government made attempt to impose new tax and levy on the telecoms sector to be put on calls and messages, the move was rebuffed by the stakeholders and the decision was rescinded.

Telecoms firms

The first two telecoms companies in Nigeria, Econet (now Airtel) and MTN, came in from Zimbabwe and South Africa, respectively, to cash in on a neglected market. Two years later, Nigerian businessman, Mike Adenuga, launched Globacom (now Glo) in 2003. Etisalat (Now 9mobile), which launched in 2008, pulled out in 2017 due to rising debt as local investors took over Nigeria’s fourthlargest telecom company. In a move that is probably the most outstanding landmark in the Nigerian telecommunication journey, in 2019, MTN listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), where it easily rivalled Dangote Cement as the country’s most valuable company. This gave room for more local investors to participate in the stock market. The introduction of apps like Chaka and Trove made this even possible for a wider market.

Last line

Hitherto, the country has enjoyed mobile telecommunication and it has changed every other sector of the economy. If anything, the industry has steadily evolved to enable innovations and help the country compete technologically on a global scale. And over the years, mobile devices have become accessible and relatively affordable.

