Telecoms Tariff: FG adamant on 5% hike in calls/data usage

…says Pantami aware of decision

who was represented by the Assistant Director, Tax Policy, Federal Ministry of Finance, BudgetandNationalPlanning, Musa Umar, said: “Henceforth, the five per cent excise duty will be collected by telecoms operators and payment made to the Federal Government on a monthly basis, on or before 21st of every month.” Reacting to Pantami’s resolve to resist the tariff hike, Ahmed noted that “the five per cent excise dutyhas been in the FinanceAct2020, buthasnever been implemented.” She added that “a circular stating the planned hike was addressed to the Communications and Digital Economy Minister and other relevant ministries and agencies of government. Part of the circular reads: “This is to convey that his Excellency Mr. President has approved Supplementary Protection Measures (SPM) for implementation of ECOWAS Common External Tariff (CET) 2022-2026 and excise duties on non-alcoholic beverage, cigarettes and tobacco products as well as telecommunication services with effects from April 1, 2022.

The circular signed by Ahmed reads: “A grace of ninety (90) days commencing from the date of implementation of this circular i.e April 1, 2022, shall be granted to all importers who had opened Form M and must have entered into irrevocable trade agreement before the coming into effect of this circular to process and clear these goods at the prevailing duty rates.

“However, new import transactions entered from the 1st of April 2022 will be subjected to the new import duty regime.” Recall that the Finance Act, 2020 introduced ‘Telecommunication Services’ providers in Nigeria to be liable to excise duty under Section 21 (2) of the Customs and Excise Tariff etc. (Consolidation) Act, CAP. C49, LFN 2004. The finance minister then emphasised that “all stakeholders have by that singular provision been aware of the Act.” “The excise duty on telecommunication services provided in Nigeria introduced through the Finance Act, 2020 with statutory enactment on January 1, 2021 is yet to be implemented till date.” The reason for the delay in implementing the tariff hike, she explained, was “to ensure a reasonable transition period before the implementation of the new tax, as well as providing clarity to all stakeholders on implementation modalities.”

The Federal Government vowed yesterady to press ahead with planned implementation of 5 per cent hike in call and data tariff. A statement from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning said the tariff hike would go as scheduled. The statement by the finance ministry is at variance with the position of the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Mallam Isa Ali Pantami. According to the statement, the government will begin “the implementation of five per cent excise duty tax on all voice calls, SMS and data services, in addition to the existing 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) paid for goods and services across all sectors of the economy.” Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, was said to have made the disclosure at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecoms industry regulator. She said government was set to implement the new tariff hike of five per cent on calls and data. At the meeting, Ahmed,

 

