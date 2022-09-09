Telecoms Tax: ‘Suspension’ll bolster economic growth

As reactions continue to trail the Federal Government’s suspension of the five per cent excise duty on telecommunication services, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have welcomed the move, which, according to them, will boost economic growth. In a report released yesterday, the analysts said that the suspension of the telecom excise tax, “bodes well for both telecom players and telephone users,” stressing that “although Nigeria needs to diversify its revenue base, the fiscal policy managers must be circumspective in the way they impose new taxes.”

They stated: “In July, the FGN announced the introduction of exercise tax on all telecom services, including calls, SMS, data and other services. “The telecom players, and indeed the entire ICT sector rejected the proposed tax. Telecom companies complained that large and multiple taxes imposed on the sector stymie investment, particularly in the countries’ extensive rural areas, where expanding the network is extremely costly for telecom providers. “This is detrimental to the economic growth as a 10 per cent increase in mobile broadband penetration in Africa would result in an increase of 2.5 per cent of GDP per capita.

“Furthermore, when taxes are passed on to consumers, the availability of a substitute may induce them to change their spending habits. In this case, the substitute is voice over internet protocol (VoIP) communication (e.g. WhatsApp, Telegram, and others), which is already cheaper to use than a standard call. Any increase in per call rates is likely to encourage consumers to choose these platforms over traditional calls. This could result in a decrease in government’s projected revenue.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...