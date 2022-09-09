Business

Telecoms Tax: ‘Suspension’ll bolster economic growth

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

As reactions continue to trail the Federal Government’s suspension of the five per cent excise duty on telecommunication services, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have welcomed the move, which, according to them, will boost economic growth. In a report released yesterday, the analysts said that the suspension of the telecom excise tax, “bodes well for both telecom players and telephone users,” stressing that “although Nigeria needs to diversify its revenue base, the fiscal policy managers must be circumspective in the way they impose new taxes.”

They stated: “In July, the FGN announced the introduction of exercise tax on all telecom services, including calls, SMS, data and other services. “The telecom players, and indeed the entire ICT sector rejected the proposed tax. Telecom companies complained that large and multiple taxes imposed on the sector stymie investment, particularly in the countries’ extensive rural areas, where expanding the network is extremely costly for telecom providers. “This is detrimental to the economic growth as a 10 per cent increase in mobile broadband penetration in Africa would result in an increase of 2.5 per cent of GDP per capita.

“Furthermore, when taxes are passed on to consumers, the availability of a substitute may induce them to change their spending habits. In this case, the substitute is voice over internet protocol (VoIP) communication (e.g. WhatsApp, Telegram, and others), which is already cheaper to use than a standard call. Any increase in per call rates is likely to encourage consumers to choose these platforms over traditional calls. This could result in a decrease in government’s projected revenue.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Naira strengthens further at I&E window

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The naira gained further ground at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, closing at N406.50 per dollar compared with N411/$1 on Wednesday, according to FMDQ data. After dropping to N411.63 per dollar on Tuesday from N409/$1 at the I&E window, on the previous day, the local currency had gained 0.15 per cent against the […]
Business

AfCFTA: SON seeks support to establish more laboratories

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokir

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has urged the National Assembly to support its quest to establish more laboratories in the country to expand its testing capacity. Malam Farouk Salim, the Director-General, SON, made the appeal in Lagos, on the second day of a recent facility tour and oversight function by some federal lawmakers visiting […]
Business

Nigeria to reclaim 1.09m tonnes of shipment from Benin

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

UNFORTUNATE About 45 million tonnes of transit cargoes have been lost to neighbouring ports   Nigeria has decided to reclaim 1.09 million tonnes or 36.3 per cent of Niger Republic’s three million tonnes of transit cargoes lost to Cotonou Port, Benin Republic.   This is after it had lost 45 million tonnes of the goods […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica