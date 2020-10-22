Telecoms: ‘Unstable forex regime discouraging investors’

CONCERN

Uncertainties in the country’s foreign exchange policy is said to be a stumbling block for foreign investments

Nigeria may not attract the needed investments in telecommunications infrastructure except the country’s foreign exchange regime is stable, the Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Communications, Mr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, has said.

This is even as he declared that the current instability in the country’s forex market had been a major discouragement for many foreign investors who are interested in the country’s telecoms.

Speaking during a virtual forum organised by the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA), Nnamani said a lot of foreign investors, who have seen the huge opportunities in Nigeria, were willing to invest but feeling concerned about the instability of the exchange rate.

“It has been estimated that the country would require $100 billion investments in the next 10 years to bridge the existing infrastructure gap in the telecom sector, but where is the money going to come from? “The exchange rate situation in Nigeria is of serious concern for foreign investors, they are not sure of what the situation would be by the time they want to repatriate their returns.

Their returns on investments ould be halved due to the fluctuations in the exchange rate. If we want to see the investors, we have to first address the foreign exchange situation,” he said. Nnamani said another factor hindering foreign investment in the sector wss the high cost of doing business in Nigeria.

According to him, the investors would always look for markets where there is the ease of doing business and where their returns on investments are guaranteed. Until last year, when it recorded an increase in FDI, Nigeria’s telecommunications sector had witnessed a consistent decline in investments over the last four years. For instance, the $544.6 million attracted by the sector in 2017 was 42 per cent less than the $931.2 million recorded in 2016.

The sector also witnessed a marginal decline in 2016 as the figure went down by 0.7 per cent from $938.1 million recorded in the preceding year. In 2015, capital importation into the sector had decreased by 5.7 per cent from $994.3 million it got in 2014.

This was in spite of the government’s sustained efforts at wooing foreign investors into telecoms, with broadband infrastructure at the heart of various international campaigns. Stakeholders had blamed the past years’ downtrend in the sector on several challenges confronting players in the sector, noting that the environment was no longer conducive for more investments.

Specifically, the President of the Association of Telecommunications Company of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Olusola Teniola, had expressed worry that the lull in foreign direct investment was also affecting operators’ efforts at deepening broadband penetration in the country.

Teniola emphasised that Nigeria, more than any other time, currently needed FDI in the telecom sector to bridge the infrastructure gap. According to him, Nigeria needs FDI to be able to bridge the gap of 225 markets/communities yet to receive or make a voice call. The people in those areas, he said, represent almost 20 million Nigerians without internet facilities.

“One of the things we need to do continuously is to ensure that we make our industry attractive to FDI by ensuring we have a very conducive and stable environment. The stable environment will mean that policies have to be consistent and seen to be working,” he said.

Emphasising the need for more investments in infrastructure to enhance the quality of service, especially, with more traffic on the networks due to COVID-19, Teniola noted the operator might not be able to do more to increase their capacity except they get more funding from investors.

“We have always said this in the past before coronavirus came to our shores that we need the government to create an enabling environment, to create the right incentives that will continue to attract foreign direct investments.

“We have seen a gradual drop in investments over the last three years. It got to a level where FDI is just focused on mergers and acquisitions and nothing more than bringing money for portfolio management,” he said.

