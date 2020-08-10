Telecoms: VAS business shrinks as 22.7m subscribers activate DND

PROTECTION

The telecom operator’s efforts to protect subscribers is gaining momentum as more mobile users block unwanted messages on their lines

The woes of companies providing Value Added Services (VAS) through mobile networks are being compounded as more Nigerians activate the Do-Not- Disturb (DND) code. According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), over 22.7 million subscribers have now activated the code.

Two years ago when the figure of DND activation was just over 11 million, the VAS operators had cried out over the impact it was having on their business.

According to the operators, the blocking of unwanted messages by the subscribers was creating a lull in the market and forcing many of the operators out of business.

But NCC insisted that policy was not to kill the VAS business but to protect the telecom consumers, who had been at the receiving end of unsolicited messages emanating from the VAS providers.

Explaining the commission’s efforts at resolving consumer-related issues at a virtual conference organised by the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, noted that when the commission introduced the 2442 DND code in 2015, less than 500,000 people activated the code, but there are now 22.7 million lines on the DND.

NCC had introduced the DND in 2015 in response to myriads of complaints from subscribers over incidences of unsolicited messages and calls, which were being pushed through the networks by VAS providers. That led to the introduction of the ‘2442’ short code, for subscribers to block unwanted messages.

Full enforcement of the policy began on September 15, 2018. Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum organised by the NCC last year, the VAS operators had complained that the market had been comatose since the full implementation of DND began in 2018.

According to them, the market, in terms of operations and business transactions was worth N300 billion in 2017 has now shrunk to N79 billion.

“In the last one year, we have been on zero income because subscribers have blocked our messages through DND. Many of our members have shut down,” said the President of Wireless Service Providers Association of Nigeria (WASPAN) the umbrella body of the VAS providers, Mr. Chijioke Ezeh, WASPAN President, said regulatory action such as banning of marketing of VAS services, which was effected two years ago, also contributed to the woes of the operators.

However, responding to the operators’ complaints, NCC’s Director of Technical Standards, Mr. Bako Wakil, said the intention of the regulator was not to kill businesses but to sanitise it and ensure consumer satisfaction. “It is our desire to see the market grow but the greed and unethical practices of some of your members forced the regulatory actions.

There were many cases of forceful subscriptions and subscribers losing millions of naira as they were being charged for services they did not subscribe for. We have had to appear before the National Assembly over the issue,” the Director said.

Wakil had noted that the commission was willing to revive the market by suspending the DND initiative if the operators were able to submit viable alternatives to it. “We are a listening regulatory body.

The VAS segment is very important in the telecommunications ecosystem. You are all aware of a couple of events that led to the introduction of the DND. If the operators come together to provide solutions, the NCC will look at it passionately and if it is something acceptable and reasonable to help us achieve the goal DND has set to achieve, we will consider it and get back to the industry,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...