News

Telecoms: We’ve no plans to undermine NCC’s regulatory powers – FG

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The Federal Government has said it had no plans to strip the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) of its regulatory powers in the telecommunications sector. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, disclosed this yesterday at the 19th Edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023) held at the National Press Centre in Abuja.

The clarification followed speculations in a section of the media that the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Amendment Bill currently before the National Assembly was designed to usurp the powers of the NCC and make it redundant in the sector. Pantami said contrary to the negative insinuations, both the NCC Act 2003 and NITDA Act 2007 had become obsolete and long overdue for review due to the evolvement of some new technologies over the last two decades.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Declare emergency in national security architecture, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently declare state emergency in the nation’s security architecture. The party also called for the immediate setting up of an independent judicial panel to look into the handling of the #EndSARS protest as it relates the role of security […]
News

Edo 2020: Appeal Court sets aside restraining order on APC primaries

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Appeal Court sitting in Benin, Edo State capital yesterday set aside the June 8, 2020 judgment of the Federal High Court (FHC) which restrained the All Progressives Congress(APC) from conducting the June 22 governorship primary election using direct mode in the state. The appellate Court also ordered the continuation of the trial at Federal […]
News

Guinea: Coup leaders must protect rights of all citizens – Amnesty Int’l

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Correspondent Amnesty International’s West and Central Africa Director Samira Daoud  has charged the  leadership of the military  in Guinea who staged a coup on Sunday to protect the rights of all the population in that country. A forceful change of government was effected in Guinea, following a military coup,  in which soldiers from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica