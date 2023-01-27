Telecoms: We’ve no plans to undermine NCC’s regulatory powers – FG

The Federal Government has said it had no plans to strip the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) of its regulatory powers in the telecommunications sector. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, disclosed this yesterday at the 19th Edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023) held at the National Press Centre in Abuja.

The clarification followed speculations in a section of the media that the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Amendment Bill currently before the National Assembly was designed to usurp the powers of the NCC and make it redundant in the sector. Pantami said contrary to the negative insinuations, both the NCC Act 2003 and NITDA Act 2007 had become obsolete and long overdue for review due to the evolvement of some new technologies over the last two decades.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...