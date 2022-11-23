Telegraph recommits to bettering society, as JFC unveils ‘Silent Cries’

The New Telegraph Newspaper has commended the Journalists for Christ (JFC) International Outreach for the presentation of ‘Silent Cries’, which comprises special media reports on the pains and hopes of InternallyDisplacedPersons (IDPs) in Nigeria.

The publication, an initiative to advance the welfare of the IDPs in Nigeria was with the support of World Association for Christian Communication (WACC) and Bread for the World (Brot fur die Weit). Editor, Sunday Telegraph, Mr. Geoffrey Ekenna who received copies of ‘Silent Cries’ from JFC’s delegates – Mrs. Funmi Falobi and EstherAdeniyi, saidthepaperwhich stands in defence of equal rights will continue to provide opportunities for IDPs, People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) and other members of the society through its reportage.

“We are a newspaper that promotes equal rights for everybody, including People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). We provide equal opportunities for different segments of the society, though our newspaper is mainly business and politicsbased, butwehavethegeneral section where we take care of every interest of the society.

“The promise is that we will continue to do more, we will go through your report (Silent Cries) and ensure wecoveranyareaof inadequacy on ourpart. Goingforwardwepromise to pay more attention to the IDPs. “About two Sundays ago, our front page cover story was on the flood and the epidemic looming in the country because of the flood. The flood is a major contributor to the IDPs at the moment in addition to the insurgency in the Northeast, the crisis intheeast, banditryin the northwest,” Ekenna stated. A certificate of recognition as IDPs supportive journalist was presented to Chinyere Abiaziem, a Correspondent with New Telegraph who contributed to ‘Silent Cries’ through her report, ‘IDPs seeks help as hardship bites harder’.

