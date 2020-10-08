Health

Telemedicine app provides citizens access to health services

With the berthing of a one-stop hospital for all through a telemedicine app, an Online Health company has removed obstacles of long waiting time in hospitals which hinder quick access to health care in most public health facilities. To this end, the telemedicine app called “Ohealth Odoctor” has consequently bridged the gap between health consultants and the public bringing both parties together on-air for effective health delivery. According to Dr. Temitope Faronbi, a neurologist and founder of Ohealth Odoctor, “The need to provide people with a better, faster and affordable health delivery system propelled the development of Ohealth initiative.”

“In the past, people’s experience in accessing healthcare has been mired with great difficulties, thus making them seek alternative care which oftentimes are not the best and have negative effects on their overall medical situation.”

Speaking further, the founder said, “Ohealth takes into consideration the purchasing power of the majority who cannot afford so much to see a doctor and developed three models in form of text chats, audio and video calls which allow anyone to talk to a qualified medical doctor and specialist with as low as N40 per chat, N100 per minute for audio call and N300 per minutes for video call.”

She added that the medical doctors on the App platform are committed to the mission of saving lives and preserving human race “They are going to be 24/7 available to attend to people across the globe as much as possible. Where they can’t due to unforeseen circumstances, patients can book a session with them by dropping messages that will be attended to within 24 hours.”

Also, in addressing the issue of confidentiality, she affirmed: “Health information is personal and doctors are trained to respect and apply the rule of confidentiality when interfacing with patients even till after death.” “Similarly, the app also runs in a way that information is encrypted between the doctor and the patient.”

