Telemundo lights up TV screens with two new shows “Ana’s Revenge”, “Until Money Do Us Part

The colorful red-carpet ambiance, beautiful faces in elegant outfits and shows that got people glued to the screen, were the highlights of Telemundo’s private screening event.

Telemundo, a television network owned by NBC Universal has continually entertained its Nigerian fans with thrilling shows in the past ten years, and this year, the TV Network has launched two new mind-blowing shows, “Ana’s Revenge” and “Until Money Do Us Part.”

Ana’s Revenge is the story of a smart, beautiful woman Ana Guerrero (Carolina Gómez) who is bent on seeking revenge against her mother’s murderer: Guillermo León Mejía (Marlon Moreno) – a corrupt politician contesting for the President of the Republic.

In a bid to accomplish her mission, Ana positions herself to become the most popular political adviser in the country, which of course, makes Guillermo notice her. Just as planned, Guillermo employs Ana as his main strategist. Ana takes him all the way to first place in the polls, only to later do a grand expose of his shady past, which cost Guillermo his presidency bid and freedom.

The plot twist is that this man she loathes is her father and that by her action, she might lose the only man she has ever truly loved – Pablo De La Torre (George Slebi). How does she find her way out of this complicated situation? Find out yourself 9pm everyday on Telemundo.

Until Money Do Us Part (Hasta que la plata nos separe), tells the love story of Rafael Méndez (Martínez), a charismatic and humble salesman, and Alejandra Maldonado (Villalobos), a successful high-ranking executive. These two get involved in a car accident which leaves Rafael with a debt incurred by Alejandra from the accident.

Amid this situation, these two fall in love. Their love is however, threatened by their financial disparity. Will true love keep them together or will they allow money separate them? Find your answers on Telemundo (DStv channel 118) at 9pm.

From the first episodes of both title shows, to the virtual interview with Carolina Gomez, which was also premiered, it was clear the guests were fully entertained.

Hosted by Tallulah Doherty, the likes of Baaj Adegbule, Teniola Aladese, Omobola Val, who are amazing actors, influencers and lovers of Telemundo, were also in attendance. Invited Staff of DSTv and renowned media houses also graced the event.

Overall, the launch of both Telemundo title shows was a huge success as evident by the comments, excitement, and anticipation for more on the faces of invited guests.

