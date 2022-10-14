Telephone crimes and conspiracy of service providers

R ecently, the following short message service, SMS, text came into my cell phone: “ATM CARD RESTRICTED: Dear customer due to CBN policy, your ATM has been De-activated. To Re-activate kindly call back” The text was sent from a telephone number belonging to one of the Global Service Mobile, GSM, service providers in Nigeria. With the aid of the Truecaller application, I searched the number and the result of the search confirmed my fears: The message was fraudulent. The mobile number used to send the message was unknown, which meant that the number was activated without being registered! I recall what Nigerian mobile phone users like me passed through initially to register my phone lines and later to “update” the registration of telephone lines in order to comply with the order of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC); and I got angry.

Why would a GSM service-provider still go on to expose her Nigerian customers to fraudsters after all that Nigerians suffered to avert that? To make assurance double sure, I dialled the service-provider’s customer service number and spoke with a customer care representative for five minutes and fifty-one seconds. It was after the call that my worst fears of GSM service -providers’ complicity with fraudsters to harm telephone users and the Nigerian public was confirmed!

The customer service officer apologised profusely to me for the fraudulent text message, took the unregistered but activated and still active telephone number from me and promised to send it to their internal “fraud unit” which, according to her, was established by the service provider to handle such cases. Not satisfied with the customer service desk officer’s apologies and explanations, I asked her two pertinent questions: “Who activated that unregistered number the fraudster used to send the fraudulent message to me; and ostensibly to defraud unwary Nigerians of their hard-earned money? When did NCC relax the regulation/law on bio data and proper identification- backed registration of all telephone lines before activation?” At this point, the customer service desk officer’s defences and apologies on behalf of her establishment collapsed like a pack of cards.

I dropped the call and promised myself that I would not only escalate service-providers’ complicity in this crime of telephone fraud, but that I would complain to relevant regulatory agencies, and follow the complaints to logical conclusions.

It suffices that the Nigeria Communication Commission has been vindicated over the record fine it imposed on one of the service providers for permitting the use of unregistered lines on its network in the recent past. The intransigence of service-providers as exemplified by my experience and the experiences of other countless Nigerians call for serious concern.

The members of the Board of the Commission are hereby challenged to demonstrate their interest in the welfare of Nigerian masses by investigating the use of unregistered telephone numbers and invoking severe sanctions on these recalcitrant business outfits. Sanctions like payment of adequate compensations to victims of fraud perpetrated with unregistered telephone numbers, fines and revocation of offending service-providers’ licenses will not be bad!

I say this because it was as shocking as it was insulting that days after lodging my complaint with the service provider, I put a call to the same unregistered telephone line and it still rang! Several efforts to speak with the customer- care staff of the service provider thenceforth were futile as they told me that they were busy. They did not call me back as they promised. The Nigeria Police Force, Army as well as other security agencies are expected to pay more than cursory attention to this particular report by raising a joint panel to investigate service-provider’s activities in this regard. This is necessary given the grievous criminal and security implications of activating unregistered telephone numbers to Nigerians and Nigeria.

The relevant committees of the National Assembly should equally rise to the occasion by invoking their constitutional powers of oversight as enshrined in section 88 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) to protect Nigerians. It is odd for service providers to continue to infringe upon the rights of Nigerian masses in total disregard of the laws of the land. If the Federal Government cannot provide basic amenities for her citizens, it should give them basic protection from Shylock companies doing businesses on Nigerian soil. Nigerian leaders are reminded that kidnappers who make use of unregistered cell phone lines in ransom negotiations are more interested in the rich than in the poor masses!

However, while awaiting the reactions of relevant authorities and agencies to this report, I deem it a matter of urgent public importance to advise my fellow Nigerians and residents to always ignore messages or calls from unregistered mobile telephone lines which urgently seek information about their bank accounts, automated teller machine (ATM) card numbers, bank verification numbers (BVN) and National Identity Numbers (NIN). The best way to handle real or imagined issues connected to bank accounts, ATM cards, BVN and such things is to contact one’s bank physically or through previously established channels like customer-care lines or account officers. To be fore-warned is to be fore-armed.

