Telkom partners Clickatell on new mobile messaging payments platform

A South African integrated communications company, Telkom, has partnered Clickatell, a chat commerce and business messaging platform to leverage on its newly launched Chat 2 Pay feature. Telkom’s millions of customers can now make payments via WhatsApp, the country’s largest chat channel. Responding to the growing demand for fast, digital, self-help services, Telkom now deploys to its customers the Chat 2 Pay pay-by-link capability on WhatsApp, providing them with the convenience of safe and effortless mobile payments.

Telkom post-paid and prepaid customers can pay their phone and xDSL/fibre bills, and buy airtime, data and SMS bundles. “Currently, Telkom’s chatbot offers customers mobile support by accessing their accounts and billing information, it also allows them to view sales deals, check for mobile or fibre upgrades, do cancellations, make directory inquiries and more. “With the addition of Chat 2 Pay, customers benefit from a convenient and personalised service to pay bills and VAS top-ups via Mastercard and Visa debit and credit cards. “User behaviour has shifted, and organisations are relying more and more on digital channels for revenue generation.

But, asking customers to make payments through a different channel creates a break in the customer’s journey and challenges companies to convert sales,” said Werner Lindemann, Clickatell’s Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Growth Markets. Also speaking, CMO at Telkom, Gugu Mthembu said: “Payments in chat give telcos the tools they need to help their customers complete payments simply and safely in the channel they already know and trust, significantly boosting customer experience and revenue. “With Chat 2 Pay, the payment process is exceptionally simple. Telkom customers can transact by simply making a menu selection to trigger a payment request. A link is then sent to the customer in a WhatsApp message. When they click on the link, they access a fully hosted checkout page. The customer then can securely enter payment details and submit, receiving a confirmation of the payment and receipt in a chat message. “Telkom continues to look at ways to advance our customers’ digital experiences, and our digital channels are core for future delivery,” Gugu said.

He added: “Chat 2 Pay helps us optimise our payment channels and payment collection. The ease of and availability of VAS services are expected to further boost revenue opportunities. “With 93 per cent of conversations transpiring on Clickatell’s Chat Commerce Platform and ending in a transaction, Chat Commerce, including Chat 2 Pay, is especially relevant for telcos that are looking for new revenue channels and better efficiencies. Chat Commerce doesn’t just respond to your customer’s needs, it fulfills many of your shareholders’ needs too.”

