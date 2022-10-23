Telling the Nasarawa Assembly’s story from 1999 to date

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly recently launched a compendium of its activities since 1999. The book tells the Assembly’s story since the return of democracy to the country in 1999. CHEKE EMMANUEL reports from LAFIA

History was made in the life of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Thursday, October 12, 2022, when past and current speakers, Clerks, Principal Officers and Honourable members of the state Assembly rolled out drums to celebrate the success stories of the state Assembly from inception in 1999 to 2022.

The event, which was organised by the leadership of the House, under the current speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly to unveil/ Launch of a 218 Compendium tittled: “Nasarawa State House of Assembly Compendium 2022; The Journey so Far, 1999-2022,” chronicling activities of the state Assembly from it’s inception in 1999-2022 held at the Ta’a conference hotel in Lafia, recently.

The epochmaking event which was the first of it’s kind in the history of the Nasarawa state House of Assembly was graced by Very Important Personalities (VIPs) including the Governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, who was represented by the state deputy governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe.

The event graced by the Emir of Lafia and Chairman, Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, HRH Alhaji Sidi Bage Mohammed, who was represented by the paramount rule of Nyankpa Chiefdom, Odyon Nyankpa, HRH. Joel Aninge, the first Clerk of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly in 1996-1999. The occasion, which became the talk of the town was organised by the current leadership of the state Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, who through the wisdom of his Press Secretary, a veteran broadcaster, Jibrin Gwamna, initiated the publication of the compendium.

The gathering was the celebration of excellence in the history of the establishment of the Nasarawa State Assembly and was also an avenue to rejig the synergy between the Three Arms of Government; the Legislature, the Judiciary and the Executive in the service of the solid minerals state.

The august occasion was also to celebrate individuals that held positions in the House of Assembly beginning with the First clerk of the House, now a First class traditional ruler of Nyankpa Chiefdom, HRH, Joel Aninge, while the female clerk Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu now the first female Chief Judge of the state, while three former members of the Assembly rose to become National Assembly members.

There are: Senator Philip Aruwa Gyunka, Senator Godiya Akwashiki and Abdulkarim Usman, the current member in the House of Representatives representing Wamba/Akwanga/Nasarawa Eggon Federal constituency, including those that passed to the great beyond.

The 218-page compendium of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly is the first of its kind ever produced in the history of the House and it tells the journey of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2022 and also contained coverage of headlines from both the print and electronic media.

The First clerk of the House, HRH Joel Aninge in his goodwill message at the event, recalled how the First Assembly which was inaugurated on 6th June,1999 with Rt.Hon. Musa Ateru Agyo (PDP) Keana constituency as Speaker started its sitting under a Nim tree in Lafia Local Government council secretariat in Lafia with 22 Members instead of 24 as Toto /Gadabuke constituency and Umaisha/ Ugya Constituency had no representatives because election was not conducted in Toto L.G as a result of communal crisis between the Egbura and Bassa. Following the line of history, the 2nd Assembly was inaugurated on 6th June,2003 with Rt.Hon Muhammed Ogoshi Onawo (PDP) Doma North elected as Speaker with Hon.Bala Rabo Ayaga (PDP) Kokona West, who was the Deputy Speaker in the First Assembly re-elected to the same position in the 2nd Assembly.

The 3rd Assembly was inaugurated on 6th June,2007 with Rt.Hon. Musa Ahmed Muhammed (PDP) Nasarawa Central eleted as the Speaker with Rt. Hon. Elisha Jatau Agwadu (PDP) Obi 2, elected as the Deputy Speaker and the both served in that capacity in 3rd and 4th assembly respectively, and in that 3rd Assembly,Hon.Abdulhamid Kwara and Barr. Innocent Lagi shared tenure as a result of court injunction for Wamba, Hon. Patrick Ebini and Hon. Muhammed Baba Ibaku also shared tenure due to court injunction for Udege /Loko and Hon Ahmed Sardauna Eyibo and Hon. Anthony Obande shared tenure as a result of death in Doma South while Hon. Umar Tanko Tunga, the current majority leader shared tenure with Hon. Yakubu Faransa in the 4th Assembly for Awe North as a result of death.

Interestingly, the 5th Assembly, which was inaugurated on 9th June, 2015 brought the current speaker, Rt.Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi (APC) Umaisha/Ugya, who was elected as the hlemsman with the current senator representing Nasarawa North Senatorial district, Godiya Akwashiki, who was then member representing Nasarawa Eggon West was the Deputy Speaker and in 5th Assembly, while Hon.Luka Iliya Zhekaba and Hon. Amos Agya shared tenure in Obi 2 constituency as a result of court injunction.

The present 6th Assembly when Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi returned as the Speaker, Hon. Tantse Nahemiah Dandaura (APC) Akwanga North was elected the Deputy Speaker when the House was inaugurated on 10th June, 2019 and following the demise of Hon. Suleiman Adamu Ibrahim, Hon. Ismail Suleiman Danbaba was elected representing Nasarawa Central.

A peep in the compendium showed that Nasarawa State House of Assembly had since inception produced five clerks, HRH Barr. Joel Sabo Aninge, the present Odion Nyanpa of Panda was the pioneer clerk during the military era when the State was created in 1996 to 1999.

Records showed that Justice Aisha Bahir the present Chief Judge of the State was the 2nd clerk, who served between 1999-2003 before late Moses Ondaki Abari served between 2003 to 2009 while late Suleiman Abdullahi Mohammed served between March to December 2009 and was succeeded by the present clerk, Mr Ego Maikeffi Abashe. Hon. Mary Nwagulu, Nasarawa Eggon East, ANPP, who was then Minority Leader in the 3rd Assembly was the only female the House ever produced till the present moment. Five Hon.Members of the House have so far made it to the National Assembly.

They are, Sen. Philip Aruwa Gyunka, Sen. Godiya Akwashiki and in the House of Representatives are, Hon. Muhammed Ogoshi Onawo, Hon.Ishaq Ahmed Kana and Hon. Abdulkareem Usman Ombamas respectively. Unfortunately, at the present, the House had lost 19 Honourable Members including the pioneer Speaker of the Assembly, Musa Ateru Agyo, two clerks and one chairman of the Assembly service commission had also passed to the great beyond.

The good news today is that, the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, which started sitting under a tree some years ago, has now developed into an edifice furnished with a world class artistic accessories conducive for legislative activities.

In his address at the unveiling and Launch of the compendium, the speaker, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, said that the compendium on the state Legislature was a publication highlighting the synopsis of major activities, events and people that made impact on the sands of history of the state Assembly from inception in 1999 to the present moment.

He said that the publication also captured the historical records of immense legislative values being the first of its kind in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly since the return of democratic rule in 1999. He said: “As you are all aware, we are here today essentially to unveil and Launch a Compendium on the state Legislature. This publication sets out to give synopsis of the major activities, events and people that left indelible impact on the journey of the state Assembly since it’s inception in 1999.

“It’s is indeed refreshing to note that we come here to present to our leaders and by extension, the public a historical records of immense legislative values being the first of its kind in the Nasarawa state House of Assembly since the advent of democracy. ”

In attempt to fulfil my obligations in line with the judgement of posterity, that awaits me as a leader of the state Assembly, came the idea to do the compendium for the House as initiated with a view to gathering records of Legislative achievements, comprising past and present speakers, Clerks, Honourable members, bills passed into law and Resolutions from inception to date, including composition of the House and it’s Principal Officers, activities and other general information about the House of Assembly” Continuing, Speaker Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi said: “However, this is a modest contributions and determined attempt to tell the story of an institution and essentially it’s contributions to the state as an organ of government. ”

This effort is to serve as reference materials and working document not only for the House, but for the state and country, as well. So, in a nutshell, both the present and future generations as well as posterity will drink from the fountain of knowledge contained in the important compendium” ” Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, let me say to some extent, the House of Assembly is like the military barrack where ‘Soldier come and go’.

I think posterity will not judge us right if we do not do take steps to put something right. The process of lawmaking is not just mere proclamation or issuing decrees, it passes through rigorous proceses. The importance of record and their preservations cannot be overemphasised” said the speaker.

Concluding, he said:”While commending my Chief Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwammna and his team that made this current efforts a reality for a job well done,my solemn request to the team that would come after us is to maintain and to keep updating it, every tenure, or at most, at the beginning of a new tenure of Legislature for this history, and well, we all know too well, posterity is judged more poignantly by written record.”

Earlier in his goodwill at the event, former speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Dr Ahmed Musa Mohammed apologized to the people of the state over the impeachment plot against the ex-governor of the state, Tanko Al-makura. Dr. Ahmed Musa Mohammed, who led then People’s Democratic Party (PDP) dominated Fourth Assembly plotted to impeach the then governor of the state, Tanko Al-makura over allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds among other things.

The attempted impeachment failed. Musa Mohammed, who was the speaker of the 4th Assembly, said that though the action of the Assembly was constitutional, he regretted that the action did not only slow down the pace of development at that time alone, but it also robbed the state of peace while the impeachment saga lasted.

The former speaker urged both the current and future lawmakers to draw lessons from the experience of the Fourth Assembly and build synergies between them and the Executive Arm of government for the overall development of the state. Represented by the state deputy governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, Governor Sule thanked the state Assembly for the cordial working relationship with the Executive Arm, assuring the people that his administration was ever willing to partner with the Legislature and the judiciary for the development of the state.

Briefing newsmen earlier to herald the unveiling and Launch of the compendium, the chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon. Mohammed Adamu Omadefu, hinted that the House passed 237 bills into law and passed 445 Resolutions in the 23 years of the establishment of the Assembly.

He said that so far, the journey of the assembly was rewarding, adding that the development witnessed across the State was as a result of the bills and resolutions passed and other oversight activities of the House in support to the state government.

