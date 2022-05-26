News

Temile awards new vessel building contracts to Hyundai, NLNG Shipping

An indigenous firm, Temile Development Co, has signed contract with the same builder for the construction and supervision of its second 23,000 cubic meters LPG/NH3/VCM carrier vessel. The development which came few days after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and its Joint Venture (JV) partner, Sahara Group, announced taking delivery of two 23,000 CBM Liquefied Petroleum (LPG) vessels at Hyundai Mipo Shipyard in South Korea, was a reflection of the sustained inflow of investments in the country’s oil and gas sector.

The contract, according to Temile, was awarded to Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) for the construction of the vessel, and the Nigerian Shipping Man-agement Limited (NSML), the shipping arm of the Nigerian LNG Limited, for supervision of the building of the facility. The dual contract award took place at the signing ceremony held at the World Gas Conference (WGC 2022) in Daegu, South Korea. NSML is an integrated maritime services company providing a wide range of top-notch maritime and shipping services including training, manning, fleet management and consultancy services.

The LPG carrier vessel is the second that is being constructed by the Temile Development Company and is a sequel to the first vessel which was delivered in 2020 currently chartered to Nigeria LNG Limited for domestic LPG supply. The first LPG vessel delivered in 2020 and the newly awarded were part of a two-vessel-building project valued at over $120 million.

 

