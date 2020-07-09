Temitope, other trafficked Nigerians return from Lebanon weekend

An abused Nigerian lady in Lebanon, Ariwolo Olamide Temitope and other Nigerians trafficked or stranded in Lebanon are due to return home by the weekend.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Shade (APC, Ogun) disclosed this Thursday after a meeting with the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Houssam Diab at the National Assembly.

Recall that Temitope, who was trafficked to Lebanon and had been severally abused, was prevented from coming back to Nigeria by her boss who claimed to “own her”.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Akande-Sadipe said: “I am happy to inform Nigerians that Temitope will be home before the end of the week and so many other Nigerians who want to come home from Lebanon the opportunity will be provided for them to come home.”

She assured that: “You (media) will be invited on the day Temitope arrives and you will see that this is not eye service and not just Temitope that the flight is bringing in, but other ladies who want to come home and we will continue to bring home those who want to come home.

“The Lebanese government is promising us now that it will ensure our girls work in very humane circumstances.”

The diaspora committee chairman said: “This meeting today has further reiterated that the Lebanese and the Nigerian community always stand together to ensure that justice and respect for human lives is a priority and we will work together to bring modern day slavery to an end.”

Like this: Like Loading...