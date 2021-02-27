Arts & Entertainments

Temple Group targets sustainability at mgt retreat

Top management staff and key executives of the Temple Group Limited (TGL), pioneer of the computerised vehicle inspection service (CVIS) converged on Abuja for the annual management retreat of Temple Group Limited with the theme: ‘Greater Workforce for Sustainability’. Held from February 18 to 20, MD/CEO, Prince Segun Obayendo, in his opening remarks, described the retreat as an opportunity for the company to strengthen the commitment to grow the people behind the Temple Group brand. He said: “You will all agree with me that last year was a defining moment for us as a group.

Right from the headquarters here in Abuja to the coastal city of Lagos, we weren’t totally immune to the destruction occasioned by COVID-19 and its cousin, the #ENDSARS protests, which rocked the country to its foundation. “As we emerge from the ashes of these destructions into the bright sunlight, we are confronted with the reality that this business will only triumph when its workforce is in full control of all the opportunities to improve its capacities and capabilities at its disposal.” To achieve the objective of this retreat, a line up of seasoned speakers brought in their wealth of experience to enrich the discourse of the occasion.

Speakers include global HR influencer and ISO31000 certified lead manager,, Mr Adeyemi Ajayi, Senate and senior faculty member, PAN African University, Dr. Segun Vincent, London Business School Alumni and Sloan Fellowship programme graduate, Dr Maxwell Ubah, Serial award-winning HR Practitioner, Mr Terna Segher and Public Speaker and Personal Development Trainer, Mr Obinnaya Uruakpa.

