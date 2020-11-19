Metro & Crime

Temptation: Pay us more, Kano anti-graft boss pleads

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission (PCAC), Bar. Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado has advocated for an immediate salary increment for staff of the Commission, to avoid possible temptation that might lead to compromised.
He appealed to the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to increase the salary of staff of the Commission to enable them put in their best while carrying out activities, which will made them turn away from gratification and been compromised.
Bar. Muhuyi, however, commended Ganduje for spending over N190 million in renovation and provision of modern facilities in the Commission’s headquarters.
He insisted that there was a need for upward review of the salary of workers in the Commission.
He also revealed that plans have been concluded to employ more staff so as to adequately cover the five Emirate Councils, across the 44 Local Government Areas in the state.
Bar. Muhuyi spoke while receiving a delegation of the Kano State Chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), led by its Chairman, Comrade Ibrahim Abbas.
He, however, lamented that staff of the Commission, “are the least paid among anti corruption agencies in Nigeria and across the globe.”
The anti-corruption czar, who thanked Governor Ganduje for his concern and commitment to the welfare and progress of the Commission, vehemently proposed for an immediate salary review of staff of the Commission.

Our Reporters

