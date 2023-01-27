Arts & Entertainments

Tems becomes first Nigerian artiste to be nominated for Oscar Award

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Popular Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, has been nominated for the 95th edition of the Oscars award, scheduled to hold on March 12 2023. This was announced in the 2023 nomination list released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Twitter handle on Tuesday. Tems was nominated for her collaboration with Rihanna on the song ‘Lift Me Up’, ahead of the 95th Academy Awards scheduled to take place in Los Angeles. The duo was nominated in the ‘Best Original Song’ category. ‘Lift Me Up’ was one of Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtracks. Rihanna co-wrote the soulful song with Tems, and the music was produced by Ludwig Göransson, and directed by Ryan Coogler. The singer’s nomination comes barely a week after famous American rapper Snoop Dogg asked to work with her.

 

