Tems becomes first Nigerian artiste to be nominated for Oscar Award

Popular Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, has been nominated for the 95th edition of the Oscars award, scheduled to hold on March 12 2023. This was announced in the 2023 nomination list released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Twitter handle on Tuesday. Tems was nominated for her collaboration with Rihanna on the song ‘Lift Me Up’, ahead of the 95th Academy Awards scheduled to take place in Los Angeles. The duo was nominated in the ‘Best Original Song’ category. ‘Lift Me Up’ was one of Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtracks. Rihanna co-wrote the soulful song with Tems, and the music was produced by Ludwig Göransson, and directed by Ryan Coogler. The singer’s nomination comes barely a week after famous American rapper Snoop Dogg asked to work with her.
Day I was embarrassed because I don't have a car – Haji Bello
Haji Omonoba Bello is a veteran actor of repute who has an impressive array of credits on stage and screen. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the Edo State-born thespian talks about how he became an actor, his regrets, live theatre and sundry issues Looking back, how has it been for you as an artiste […]
BBNaija: Actress San Grace roots for White Money
Nollywood actress and internet sensation, San Grace is seriously rooting for Big Brother Naija housemate Hazel Oyeye Onou, popularly known as White Money. San Grace, who seems to be enjoying the content being served by Whtemoney, declared that she is madly in love with the Enugu-born entertainer and she is ready to do everything and […]
Tracy Morgan, wife, Megan Wollover, to divorce
Hollywood actor, Tracy Morgan and his wife, Megan Wollover, are pulling the plug off their marriage. TMZ reports that the movie star released a press statement where he announced the planned divorce. "Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved," the […]
