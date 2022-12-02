Tems speaks on style of music

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, has revealed why she chose the type of music she makes. The music star spoke about her music career in an interview with Dazed Magazine. Tems said wanting to be “the first” inspired her style of music. “I already had music that I liked and I didn’t know I was looking for a sound.

But I just thought, before all these songs were made, there was somebody who made this song, started this trend, or started singing like this first. And then other people followed them. I don’t want to be somebody that follows,” she said. “I don’t want to be the ‘after’ person. I want to be the first. So if I’m going to be the first person, what I bring, there can be nothing like it. One thing I know for sure is I’m the first of my kind, whatever my kind is. “If I win an award or I’m doing great things for years, and not once do I mention anyone else, [things will] just remain the same.

“Just acknowledging them for the fact that they exist, that they’re putting themselves out there, that there’s another great woman like me, another mad artist like me, is the only way we’re going to make a difference. It won’t happen unless someone with a platform brings it there.” Meanwhile, Tems, has issued a stern warning to anyone trying to force their religious beliefs on her or influence her dress, music, or performance choices. She was criticised by internet trolls, who had a lot of negative things to say about her outfits recently.

Taking to her Twitter page, the popular artist responded to these comments by stating that she is no one’s saviour, adding that she refuses to fit into any religious or moral construct in order to please anyone. “I don’t know who needs to hear this but I am not your Christian saviour. I didn’t come here to uphold your beliefs about God.

I will not fit into this box you try to put me in. I won’t satisfy you in that area please find the person that will. Or ask yourself why you care,” she tweeted. The singer and songwriter rose to fame after she was featured on Wizkid’s 2020 single ‘Essence,’ which reached the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 after the release Tems has made rounds in the media for many positive reasons, from writing and lending her voice to Marvel’s ‘Wakanda Forever’ to headlining shows and adding to her award collections. The award-winning songstress puts out music consisting mostly of R&B, Afrobeats, and Alternative sounds.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...