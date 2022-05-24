News

Ten dead, dozens saved in Iran building collapse

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ten people have been killed and dozens injured after an unfinished building collapsed in south-west Iran, the Iranian Red Crescent said.

Rescue teams worked through the night to pull out the dozens still trapped in the 10-storey Metropol office block in Abadan, state media reported.

Pictures showed that concrete floors and steel beams had fallen on to the street below, crushing several cars, reports the BBC.

Officials said the cause of the collapse was being investigated.

Those who were trapped in the building for hours have since been rescued and taken to hospital, a regional governor told Iranian state news agency Irna.

Local prosecutor Hamid Maranipour said both the Metropol’s owner and the building contractor had been arrested.

Irna reported that the building was located on Abadan’s busiest commercial street, and that its lower floors had been open for a few days while construction work continued above.

Witnesses said the collapse, which happened at around 12:40 local time (08:10 GMT), was sudden.

“I thought it was an earthquake at first,” Ahmad, a shop owner, told the Associated Press.

The Iranian Red Crescent said 23 rescue teams from Abadan and neighbouring cities rushed to the scene along with more than a dozen ambulances.

It initially feared that at least 80 people were trapped in the rubble, but after several hours rescuers lowered the missing to “tens” of people.

The Mehr news agency said most of those who were trapped had been shopping on the ground floor of one of the finished parts of the building.

Later on Monday afternoon, angry residents took to the streets to protest against the actions of local authorities. A video showed them shouting: “Today is a day of mourning for poor Abadan”.

In another video, a crowd appeared to run after the city’s mayor, Hossein Hamidpour, near the scene of the collapse.

In 2017, at least 20 people were killed, including 16 firefighters, when the 17-storey Plasco building in Tehran caught fire and then collapsed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Enugu: APC poised to push PDP out of office in 2023 – New exco

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the newly elected state executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State yesterday declared that the party is now poised to take over the reins of leadership of the state from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The party declared this in a communiqué issued at […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: My successor may be eliminated if named

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Anayo Ezegwu

President Muhammadu Buhari, last night, made a startling statement, hinting that the person likely to replace him in Aso Rock may be “eliminated” if he was to mention the name. Buhari, who was fielding questions in an exclusive interview with Channels Television, also expressed his readiness to sign the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill into […]
News

Lawmaker empowers 200 youths with laptops, tablets

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilo rin

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tunji Ajuloopin, representing Ekiti/Isin/ Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency in the National Assembly has distributed laptops, tablets to no fewer than 200 youths who participated in his digital training programme in Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, towards making them self reliant.   The two-week […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica