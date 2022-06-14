Metro & Crime

Ten feared killed in Ogun cult war

No fewer than 10 people have been reportedly killed in renewed cult war between members of rival cult groups in Sagamu area of Ogun State.

New Telegraph learnt that, members of Eiye and Aiye confraternity groups last week went on rampage killing one another during a supremacy battle.

Residents of Sagamu, who spoke with our correspondent anonymously, said they could no longer sleep with their two eyes closed.

One of the residents who spoke to our correspondent under the condition of anonymity, said no fewer than 10 persons have been killed in the cult battle in the last one week.

It was learnt that, members of the cult groups engaged in a gun battle in Sagamu on Monday night, creating tension among residents, who feared being hit by stray bullets.

One person was reportedly shot dead on Monday during the clash between rival cult groups.

“One thing that surprised me most is that most of them are childhood friends, schoolmates, friends and brothers.

“But suddenly, in the name of cultism, they turned into enemies. Sagamu is a great town before cultism arrived. I could remember we used to go from one carnival to another every Sagamu Day celebration and even during December time.

“Unfortunately, there is nothing like that again. May Almighty God put His fear into their hearts so as to have a rethink before is too late. Say no to killings, say no to cultism. Let’s embrace. Let’s embrace love and peace,” a resident of Sagamu, Shittu Jamiu, said on Monday.

Residents of the city have taken to the social media to appeal to the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remo, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, to rein in the restive youths and restore peace to Sagamu, going the traditional way.

 

