Sports

Ten Hag blasts Man United players after Sevilla thrashing

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag said his players lacked passion and desire in their 3-0 thrashing by Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday.

“Tonight we weren’t good enough, that was obvious, that was clear,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“I have to acknowledge (the lack of fight), it’s the truth, it’s hard, it’s tough, it’s unacceptable.”

After a 2-2 quarterfinal first leg draw at Old Trafford the Red Devils were soundly thumped at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Home fans created a raucous atmosphere. Once Youssef En-Nesyri scored after seven minutes following a Harry Maguire error, the visitors never looked like getting back into the game.

Loic Bade headed home early in the second half and En-Nesyri added another after a David de Gea mistake.

Despite Sevilla’s struggles in LaLiga, sitting 13th and still not safe from the threat of relegation, the Andalusians outfought and outplayed Manchester United, third in the Premier League.

Manchester United failed to trouble Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, with a Casemiro effort from distance as close as they came.

“We have to be better. It’s not about playing skills, it’s about character, to be composed and have desire and passion. They had more willingness to win and it can’t be. I think that’s unacceptable,” added Ten Hag.

Sevilla coach Jose Luis Mendilibar said his side followed the gameplan and didn’t allow Manchester United to get a foothold in the game.

“Our idea was to press them when they had the ball at the back, I think it went quite well, we scored the first goal robbing the ball on the edge of their box,” said the coach.

“Aside from the goals, I think that we stopped the opponent and they didn’t play in any moment with comfort.

“I think we were superior…I think it was the merit of our players.”

*Courtesy: AFP

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Dikko happy with MTN partnership for Grassroots Football Development

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The chairman of the League Management Company, the body responsible for the management of the Nigeria Professional Football League, Shehu Dikko, has epressed his happiness on the coming of foremost telecommunication giant, MTN Nigeria, to partner the NPFL and LaLiga for the development of football at the grassroots through the NPFL/LaLiga U-15 Youth League. According […]
Sports

Collins Obi sets new national record in swimming

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya ASABA

The 2022 National Sports Festival continues to bring up surprises each day with another National Record created in the Men’s 200m Freestyle swimming. Collins Obi from Bayelsa state was the cynosure of all eyes after erasing almost 10-year-old record of 1:59.20 created by Samson Forcados of Delta State in 2013. The new Record Holder swan […]
Sports

Lukaku struggling on Inter return as Porto come to town

Posted on Author Reporter

      Romelu Lukaku’s return to Inter Milan has been far from what he would have hoped it would be but the Belgium striker is showing signs of life as his team prepare for the Champions League visit of Porto. Hit by a succession of injuries and ridiculed for his part in his country’s […]

Leave a Comment