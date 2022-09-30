Sports

Ten Hag, Rashford win Premier League awards

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Ten Hag, Rashford win Premier League awards

 

Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford have won the Premier League’s manager and player of the month awards for September.

Ten Hag, 52, lost his first two competitive matches following his move from Ajax, but has since lead United to four consecutive league wins, reports the BBC.

Victories against Liverpool and Southampton in August preceded wins over Leicester and Arsenal this month.

Marcus Rashford, 24, scored twice against Arsenal to fuel United’s rally.

Ten Hag became only the second Manchester United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement to win the award, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer winning it in January 2019.

The Dutchman beat Tottenham’s Antonio Conte and Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O’Neil.

His decision to move Rashford into a more central striking role has been a major factor in United’s improvement.

The England forward, who was unable to play during the recent international break due to injury, set up Jadon Sancho for the only goal in the victory at Leicester and assisted Anthony’s opener in United’s 3-1 win at home to Arsenal.

“My favourite moment of September was an assist actually,” said Rashford.

“Antony’s first goal, on his debut. It was a massive moment and it gives us strength and courage. Seeing him come into the team and score right away was massively important.”

Rashford, who also scored in the victory over Liverpool in August, picks up his first player-of-the-month award since January 2019.

He came top of a six-man shortlist that also included Bournemouth’s Philip Billing, Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Everton’s Alex Iwobi and Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey.

He added: “It’s a good feeling. We didn’t start the season so strongly so to get four wins on the bounce is really good.

“It’s still fairly new with the manager and we’ve got much better at doing the things he wants us to. But there are still a lot of steps to take and we’re all looking forward to doing that together.”

United’s winning run has seen them rise from bottom of the Premier League after two matches to fifth. They played just two league matches in September after games against Crystal Palace and Leeds United were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Eagles first cap excites’ Terem Moffi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lorient forward Terem Moffi admits he was left “speechless” when he joined up with the Nigeria squad for the first time in June. His debut in a friendly against Cameroon came after a breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1, which saw him score 14 league goals in his first season in France. “It’s been very surreal […]
Sports

ITTF Africa: Quadri to defend crown in Tunisia, as Kenya gets nod to host 2023

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Nigeria Table Tennis star Aruna Quadri is set to defend his African Senior Championship title in Tunisia next year. The development is coming after the International Table Tennis Federation ( ITTF) Africa has announced the host for the 2023 African Cup and Championship. The table tennis body held its Annual General Meeting(AGM) after the completion […]
Sports

Eagles camp open in Morocco today

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

as Liberia names squad for Nigeria   The camp of Super Eagles will today (Monday) open in Tangier, Morocco ahead of their World Cup qualifying match against Liberia slated to take place on Saturday in that north African country.   Our correspondent learnt that the players will start to troop into the camp just as […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica