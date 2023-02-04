Sports

Ten Hag satisfied with Man United’s squad depth

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

Manchester United made fewer signings in the January transfer window compared to other top teams in the Premier League but manager Erik ten Hag said he is confident the Old Trafford club have depth in their squad.

United, who are fourth in the league, signed Jack Butland, Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer all on loan, while Chelsea spent nearly 300 million pounds ($362 million) on eight players, leaders Arsenal made four signings and third-placed Newcastle United signed five players.

“We have formed and constructed a squad, we invest also in the summer. From that point on, it is about developing the team and it has to come on the training ground, it has to come in the matches, that we develop the team,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“That is the advantage of having so many matches, that you can work on that and you don’t have to wait so long (for the next one)… There is a limit to every player but we have depth in our squad.

“Maybe not as far as other teams, but that has something to do with your approach to it and how you do your load management. If you do that right, I think you can go far.”

The Dutchman said he does not prefer having a huge squad at his disposal because “that also gives you problems”.

“As I said before, in the frontline until now, we have some problems in quantity. Not in quality but with the availability of the players, you definitely need numbers there if you want to cover all the games. If you want to be successful,” he added.

Ten Hag’s side are fourth with 39 points after 20 games, behind Newcastle on goal difference. They host Crystal Palace later on Saturday.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

…Nigeria replace Umar with Iwuala

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed international forward Anayo Iwuala as the replacement for Almeria striker, Sadiq Umar, for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho. Almeria revealed the centre-forward will not be allowed to honour the invitation, explaining the necessary COVID-19 protocol to enable him to play for the Super […]
Sports

Nigeria to field 12 NBA players at Tokyo Olympics – Adamu

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Nigeria’s national men basketball team, D’Tigers, could field a complete roster of current NBA players at next year’s Olympics Games in Tokyo the team’s General Manager Musa Adamu has disclosed. D’Tigers’ 12-man roster for their last international outing at the FIBA World Cup last year marked the first time Nigeria would have six current and […]
Sports

Report: Pogba set for Old Trafford exit after a heart to heart with Solskjaer

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United and Paul Pogba could part ways as early as January According to The Daily Mail, Paul Pogba appears to be on his way out of Manchester United and could be gone as early as next month. The French superstar was caught in the eye of a storm created by his agent Mino Raiola’s comments regarding […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica