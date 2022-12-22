Sports

Ten Hag sees future for defender Wan-Bissaka at Man Utd

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has a future at the club after the defender impressed in a 2-0 League Cup win over Burnley.

United took the lead when Wan-Bissaka sent a cross into the six-yard box to set up Christian Eriksen from close range before Marcus Rashford made it 2-0.

Ten Hag said Wan-Bissaka, who has struggled with injuries this season and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, is slowly but surely finding his feet.

“… Aaron Wan-Bissaka, it is clear he has a future (here),” Ten Hag told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s had some good years with United, but from the start of this season he had a lot of illnesses and injuries, and so was running behind …

“His fitness levels are getting better, his performance levels are getting better.

“When you get an assist, especially the way he got that assist with his movement and the right moment, the timing and then great pass of course from Bruno (Fernandes). But this is great and so I’m happy with his performance. He did good.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

 

