Ten longest bridges in Africa

10.Katima Mulilo Bridge – Namibia

At number 10 is the katima Mulilo Bridge built across the Zambezi River. The bridge is also known as Bridge 508 in the Namibian Bridge Register. It serves as a boundary between Katima Mulilo, Namibia and Sesheke, Zambia. The bridge was inaugurated on May 13, 2004, and measures 900 meters long.

9.Mkapa Bridge – Tanzania

The Mkapa Bridge in Tanzania is the next on our list of longest bridges in Africa. It was inaugurated in 2003 and named after Benjamin Mkapa, the third president of Tanzania. It measures 970 meters long, and its construction was funded by Kuwait Fund, OPEC, and the Government of Saudi Arabia.

8.Wouri Rivers – Cameroun

The Wouri Bridge is just above the waters of Wouri River. The bridge joins Douala to the port of Bonaberi. It was built by the French during the colonial period in the 1950s. The bridge carries both the road and rail traffic to the West of Cameroon and measures 1.8 kilometers long.

7.Qasr Al-Nil Bridge

At number 7 is the Qasr al-Nil Bridge in Egypt, built across the River Nile. Originally named Khedive Ismail Bridge, the bridge was designed by Ralph Anthony Freeman and measures 1.932 kilometers long. The bridge was inaugurated on June 6, 1933.

6.Armando Emilio Guebuza Bridge – Mozambique

The bridge crosses the Zambezi River and connects the provinces of Sofala and Zambezia. It is named after Armando Guebuza, the president of Mozambique between 2005 and 2015. The bridge was inaugurated on August 1, 2009. It is 2.37 kilometers long and 16 meters wide.

5.Dona Ana bridge – Mozambique

Still in Mozambique, is the Dona Ana bridge. The bridge is effectively linking the two halves of the country. It was originally constructed as a railway bridge to link Malawi and the Moatize coal fields to the port of Beira. The bridge is 3.67 kilometers long.

4.Island Bridge – Mozambique

The Island Bridge connects the Island of Mozambique, the former capital of colonial Portuguese East Africa to the mainland over the Indian Ocean. The bridge was completed in 1969 and measures 3.8 kilometers long.

3.Suez Canal Bridge – Egypt

The bridge is also known as the Egyptian- Japanese Friendship Bridge. The bridge links the continents of Africa and Eurasia and was built with assistance from the Japanese government. It measures 3.9 kilometres, making it one of the longest bridges in Africa.

2.Third Mainland Bridge – Nigeria

Located in Lagos, Nigeria is the second largest bridge in Africa. The bridge travels from the mainland to Lagos Island. Constructed by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC and inaugurated by President Ibrahim Babangida in 1990. It measures about 10.5 km in length.

1.6th October Bridge, Egypt

The 6th October Bridge in Cairo, Egypt is the longest bridge in Africa. The construction of the bridge took nearly 30 years. It was inaugurated in 1996. The bridge is built along the River Nile, measuring 20.5 kilometers long.

*Culled: PropertyPro.ng

Like this: Like Loading...