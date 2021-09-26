News

Ten more Kaduna Baptist school students freed — 11 still in captivity

Ten students abducted from Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, have been released, after spending close to 12 weeks in captivity.

Suspected bandits had, on July 5, invaded the school located about six kilometres from Kaduna metropolis, and abducted 121 students.

Some of the students were freed in batches, while others escaped from captivity.

With the latest development, a total of 100 students have been freed, with ransom of over N200 million reportedly paid to the kidnappers by the parents.

Joseph Hayab, chairman of the Kaduna state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said the 10 students were released on Sunday afternoon and have been reunited with their parents.

Hayab expressed optimism that the 11 students still in captivity would soon be released.

 “10 more students of Baptist High School were released this afternoon. We have 11 now with bandits. Thanking all Nigerians for their prayers and support. Trusting God that the rest will be released very soon,” he said in a message.

Meanwhile, three suspects alleged to be linked to the attack on the school have been arrested by the police.

Addressing journalists on Thursday at the force headquarters in Abuja, Frank Mba, police spokesperson, said the three suspects are part of the 25-man gang that kidnapped the students.

He added that the police have obtained sufficient intelligence to facilitate the arrest of other members of the gang.

