Ten-Year Masterplan and football’s free fall in standard

The 10-Year Football Masterplan report presented to President Muhammadu Buhari last month is a serious paper that must be implemented. We have seen many of such reports but truth is there is need to administer the game with a document so that the template created will be used by every regime from one tenure to the other.

It is a wholesome, well-researched document put together by the Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima-led group made up of highly experienced football and sports people, carefully picked by the supervisor of the project, sports minister Sunday Dare. No relevant institution was left out and no aspect of Nigerian football was left unattended to.

The report is broken into several segments, each part identifying what is wrong and prescribing how to make it right. Some of the key segments include the legal framework and structure of football administration in Nigeria; football development and professionalism; sponsorship and funding; youth development as well as the changes needed to uplift the Nigeria Professional Football League and other domestic championships and competitions.

The report recommends more robust policies for football in line with the vision of President Buhari and Dare to make it a real business that will provide sustainable employment for hundreds of thousands of Nigerian youth. Other suggestions by the contributors include a review of the National Sports Policy, encouraging private ownership of clubs rather than the current proliferation of poorly-run state government-owned clubs, improved patronage of National Institute for Sports programmes, and the provision of total healthcare and solid retirement plans for footballers. While receiving the report, President Buhari said: “This government is interested in developing a football culture that will accommodate global best practices, and help the nation to lay a solid foundation for her domestic football, put in place professionally and efficiently run leagues, entrench a consistent and stable football calendar and create a value chain which will boost the sports ecosystem.” However, the situation on the ground is porous and there is need for urgent attention. The ouster of the country’s Eagles B team from CHAN competition meant for home-based senior players was an administrative failure.

The team was not called to camp early enough and so they lost the ticket in the first leg match which ended 2-0 to the Galaxies of Ghana. Skipper of the CHAN team, Tope Olusesi, was furious about the defeat suffered against Ghana. He said: ”We were left to our fate. The preparation was not good for the away game and we were also not well-motivated for the encounter in Abuja. We gave our all but it was obvious our opponents prepared better.” The failure of the league to start on time is another big issue that affected the CHAN team and sad enough it could affect the four teams on the continent who are on duty this weekend.

In the CAF Champions League, Plateau United will confront ASO Stade Mandji in Gabon just as Rivers United will host Watanga FC of Liberia in Port Harcourt. In the Confederation Cup, controversial entrant, Kwara United, will face AS Douanes of Niger Republic in Lagos while ASFAR Club of Morocco will host Remo Stars. Whatever result posted by these teams, match rustiness will still be obvious because the league is not in session. Over the years, Nigerian teams crumble even before the league stage of the continental competition and this year, the situation is likely going to be the same.

There is also the Aiteo Cup brouhaha which has been in limbo over the past few weeks because the competition started late and Kwara United was picked to represent Nigeria even when a winner is yet to emerge in the Federation Cup. The NFF promised the teams cash incentives to continue with the tournament in which nothing is at stake but the teams are saying the money must be in their account before they will play in the quarterfinals. Such is the level to which football has degenerated in Nigeria and so it is crucial to immediately embrace the Masterplan as advised by President Buhari. It has been a case of ‘no policy’ in the running of football in the country and that has to change going forward especially with the election into the board of the NFF around the corner. The next NFF President must be the one that will embrace a policy template to run the game and take it to a higher level.

