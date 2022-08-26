Teni, Ruger, others take over TikTok

Every month, users of popular video-sharing social networking service, TikTok find something to trend, either a challenge or a sound that is fun which they can really get into.

This month is no different with the breakout of Ruger’s ‘Girlfriend’ trend has been reflected on TikTok. This trend has reached over 78M video views and 610k videos have been published in-app.

TeniTheEntertainer Just Wants To Have A Good Time

TeniTheEntertainer

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Teni, has one of the most infectious personalities in the Nigerian music industry. She’s known for her wisecracks, skits, and humorous personas.

The serial hitmaker shows various sides to herself on her TikTok while having a good time, going from showing off her fashion style to teasing fans with a wedding photoshoot and training her pet dogs.

Currently, Teni has a followership of over 340K people and has gotten over 1.4M likes across her videos.

BlakeOffishall Is A Champion

BlakeOffishall

There is something compulsive about the self-confidence that courses through BlakeOffishall’s TikTok feed. The TikTok creator who describes themselves as a champion that excels at the intersection of memes, popular challenges, and dance-offs.

