Teni slams those claiming she did surgery to lose weight

Nigerian singer, Teni Apata, has taken a swipe at those who claimed she went under the knife to lose weight. Weight loss (bariatric) surgery is used as a treatment for people who are very obese. It involves making changes to your digestive system to help you lose weight. In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the music star said has lost 75 pounds (34kg) body weight without undergoing surgery.

She also blasted those doubting her weight loss was natural. “Lost 5 pounds no surgery! Dumb asses claiming I did can suck mine!” she wrote in the terse post. This is not the first time a celebrity would be attacked for claiming they lost weight without undergoing surgery. In June, Eniola Badmus slammed an Instagram user for claiming she once admitted to undergoing a weight loss surgery. The user’s claim came after Badmus showed off her new body and bragged she lost weight naturally. Teni has established herself as a prominent name in the Nigerian music landscape with numerous hit projects. The singer has also been the subject of controversies on a few occasions.

