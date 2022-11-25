Arts & Entertainments

Teni slams those claiming she did surgery to lose weight

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nigerian singer, Teni Apata, has taken a swipe at those who claimed she went under the knife to lose weight. Weight loss (bariatric) surgery is used as a treatment for people who are very obese. It involves making changes to your digestive system to help you lose weight. In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the music star said has lost 75 pounds (34kg) body weight without undergoing surgery.

She also blasted those doubting her weight loss was natural. “Lost 5 pounds no surgery! Dumb asses claiming I did can suck mine!” she wrote in the terse post. This is not the first time a celebrity would be attacked for claiming they lost weight without undergoing surgery. In June, Eniola Badmus slammed an Instagram user for claiming she once admitted to undergoing a weight loss surgery. The user’s claim came after Badmus showed off her new body and bragged she lost weight naturally. Teni has established herself as a prominent name in the Nigerian music landscape with numerous hit projects. The singer has also been the subject of controversies on a few occasions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Marriage: I’m not emotionally strong for one person, says Don Jazzy

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy has revealed that he can’t be with one partner. He made this known during a chat with media personality, Nancy Isime, during the new season premiere of her show, ‘The Nancy Isime Show’ on Thursday. Born Michael Collins Ajereh, Don Jazzy is a Nigerian record producer, music executive, singer, songwriter, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Funnybone, Kachi Offia, Chigul to host AMAA 2022

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

All is set for the 18th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards scheduled to hold tomorrow at the Jewel Aeida Hall, Lekki, Lagos. Popular comedian and MC, Funnybone, TV show host, Kachi Offia, and comedienne and actress, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah have been confirmed as the hosts of the awards gala night. This was contained […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift win Apple Music Awards

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rapper Lil Baby has been named artist of the year at the second annual Apple Music Awards. The rapper, who topped the charts this year with his sophomore album “My Turn” and reached the No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his hit “The Bigger Picture,” was hand-selected by the streaming […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica