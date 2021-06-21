Tennis: Quadre, Osabuohien, Adegoke shine in Billie Jean Cup

Nigerian team to the just concluded Billie Jean King Cup competition returned to the country yesterday Sunday, 20 June, 2021 after a wonderful outing in Lithuania.

The Nigeria trio of Oyinlomo Quadre, Adesuwa Osabuohien and Sarah Adegoke with the feat became the first Nigerian ladies to participate in a Billie Jean King Cup tournament.

According to the President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Engineer Ifedayo Akindoju, their appearance at world Cup of tennis ended with two wins out of four, including 3-0, 2-1 victories against Kosovo and Armenia respectively.

While the match against Kosovo, where Nigeria earned her first ever win in the tournament, was relatively easy for the team, the tie against Armenia was a bit difficult for the Nigerian ladies.

