Tennis train moves to Lagos

2021 Central Bank of Nigeria CBN tennis winners Oyinlomo Quadri, Joseph Imeh and quarterfinalists are to represent the country at this month Billie Jean and Davis Cups respectively courtesy of their performance at the just concluded apex bank tournament.

The duo is to be joined by all quarterfinalists in the male and female categories of the CBN championship which ended in Abuja last weekend. Disclosing at the end of the tournament, the Chairman of the Nigeria Tennis Federation NTF Caretaker Committee, Engineer Ifedayo Akindoju said the winners will represent the country at the World Cup for Men’s category (Davis Cup) as well as Billie Jean Cup (women’s tennis world cup). He said this will be preceded by a Masters’ tournament named Lagos Tennis Cup where only the CBN quarterfinalists get automatic tickets to participate.

Akindoju disclosed that the Master’s tourney would serve as preparations for the Davis Cup and Billie Jean competitions. He said: “Four things will happen as a result of this tournament. In June, we have four different tournaments, three of these tourneys will be held outside Nigeria while one will be hosted in Lagos.

The players that will participate in all these tournaments are going to be quarter-finalists of the CBN Tennis Open. This means, that the best of them that will attend this tournament. He continued, “Nigeria will be taken part in the Billie Jean Cup for the first time which like the world cup of tennis for ladies. No Nigerian has taken part in that tournament but for the first time, we will be participating in that tournament in Lithuania around 13th of June this year.

