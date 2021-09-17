Tennis: Yakubu gets tough semi-final draw

Lagos based tennis prodigy, Ohunene Yakubu will get her toughest test yet in the maiden Sapetro Futures Tennis Championship as the luck of the draw has pitched her against Salamatu Haruna from Abuja in the semifinals.

Yakubu ,13, who is ranked 19 in the seniors was promoted to the 16s by the ITA Junior Circuit organisers to fast track her progress and she has held her own so far. The winner of this semifinals will meet the winner of the second semifinal featuring two players from Ekiti State – Faith Adewusi and Success Ogunjobi.

The boys 16 semifinals will have the top seed Mubarak Ganiyu from Oyo taking on Gabriel Inyang from Lagos and Basit Ajao from Lagos going against Mohammed Idris from Abuja.

Other semifinal matches will feature emerging tennis talent, Seun Ogunsakin from Ekiti vs Kehinde Lawal,of Lagos and Victor Hember from Benue vs Damilare Awe from Ekiti in the boys 14s.

The only final match to be decided Friday will feature Ndidi Osaji and Osas Osahinwhen in the girls’ 12 event. Both players are based in Lagos.

The week-long tournament is scheduled to end on Saturday with a grand finale starting 12 noon.

Like this: Like Loading...