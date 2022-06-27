News

Tension, as Ansaru terrorists ban political activities in Kaduna communities

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

 

 

The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives’ Union (BEPU) has disclosed that the Ansaru Terrorist group has banned political activities in many communities in parts of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Many parts of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area has been under siege by terrorists in recent years.

In a report signed by BEPU’s Chairman, Ishaq Usman Kasai, the group lamented that the terrorists group had continued to gain strength in the area where locals particularly the youths are being recruited into their fold.

BEPU said the group (terrorists) continued to gain acceptance from many members of the communities particularly in Old Kuyello and Damari of Kazage Ward.

He said: “Even this week, two members of the group were engaged for wedding with two girls and will be tying the nuptial knots by the coming Saturday.

“The Ansaru (grooms) laid down some rules to the in-laws for the wedding. They ruled that, after the wedding, they would take the brides to the forests and live there with them and do not want the brides to go along with any furniture except plates (coolers) and mattresses because anything other than that is not in tandem with their beliefs and convictions.”

BEPU noted with dismay that the locals, who had joined the group, were afraid to live in the town because of the fear they could be arrested by the police or security agencies.

 

