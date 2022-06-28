Tension as Ansaru terrorists ban political activities in parts of Kaduna

The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives’ Union (BEPU) has disclosed that Ansaru Terrorist Group has banned political activities in many communities in parts of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Many parts of the local government area have been under siege by terrorists in recent years. In a report signed by BEPU’s Chairman, Ishaq Usman Kasai, the group lamented that the terrorist group had continued to gain strength in the area where locals, particularly the youths, are being recruited into their fold. BEPU said the group (terrorists) continued to gain acceptance by many members of the communities, particularly in Old Kuyello and Damari of Kazage Ward. He said: “Even this week, two members of the group were engaged for wedding with two girls, and will be tying the nuptial knots by the coming Saturday. “The Ansaru (grooms) laid down some rules to the in-laws for the wedding. They ruled that, after the wedding, they would take the brides to the forests and live there with them and do not want the brides to go along with any furniture except plates (coolers) and mattresses, because anything other than that is not in tandem with their beliefs and convictions.” BEPU noted with dismay that the locals who had joined the group were afraid to live in the town because of the fear they could be arrested by the police or security agencies. BEPU noted that the clarion call among the new recruits was for the establishment of an Islamic state, adding: “At present, the Ansaru Terrorist Group is going round distributing memory cards to the locals, which contains their beliefs and doctrine. “A disturbing scenario is where the group banned all political activities in many communities such as Damari of Kazage Ward. Politicians from these communities have to go far away secretly to the neighbouring communities before they hold political meetings. “For instance, this week, an okada rider who lives in Unguwar Makera of Kazage Ward was seen with a sticker of one of the candidates vying for the Kaduna State House of Assembly, and he was thoroughly beaten by the Ansaru terrorists. “They usually narrate that the Ansaru members used to tell them to go and join them to fight government and democracy in order to install Islamic State.

“We are disturbed that despite the worrisome development, no meaningful response from authorities. Even recently when our people were attacked and eight cars were burnt and scores of our people were kidnapped on Birnin-Gwari to Kaduna road, nothing has been done by the government. Government has never acknowledged the incident or sympathise with our community,” the report noted.

