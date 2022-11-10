Tension as court delivers judgement In A’Ibom PDP guber candidate’s case

Tension has enveloped Akwa Ibom State as a Federal High Court in Uyo presided over by Justice Agatha Okeke, is set to deliver judgement in an alleged forgery case against the governorship candidate, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Umo Eno. One of the aspirants in the May 25, 2022, PDP governorship primary, Mr. Akan Okon, had immediately after the primary, wherein he emerged second, approached the court in a suit marked FHC/UY/ CS/110/2022, seeking the disqualification of Eno, as being ineligible to contest the poll. In the suit, Okon, a former Commissioner for Economic Development, accused Eno of forging the result of his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). He also alleged discrepancies in places and dates of birth, as well as the issues surrounding the authenticity of Eno’s Permanent Voter Card (PVC).
