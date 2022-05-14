Metro & Crime

Tension as FCTA pulls down Kpokpogiri’s Abuja mansion 

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

 

There was palpable tension Saturday morning in Abuja, as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) pulled down Prince Joseph Kpokpogiri’s multi-million naira mansion.

The demolished mansion of the ex-lover of popular Nollywood star, Tonto Dikeh, was said to be sitting on and obstructing the construction of an important road network in the highbrow Guzape District, Abuja.

The Federal Housing Authority (FHA), which Kpokpogiri claimed to have gotten the plot from, denied him.

Officials of FHA, alongside its Managing Director, Gbenga Ashafa that visited the site of the doomed building three days ago, in company of some  top Management team of FCTA,  admitted that the plot of land originally belongs to FHA,  but denied that proper building plan was approved before the mansion was erected.

FHA affirmed that notices to stop work were served at different stages and time of the work, but Kpokpogiri refused to comply.

The Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority , Engr. Shehu Hadi who was also in the team that visited the site, said that the road alignment had been done long ago and FHA was duly notified.

Kpokpogiri, has, however, claimed that the decision to pull down his mansion reportedly worth over N700 million, was an act of oppression.

He alleged that his house was demolished because he refused to sell it to some “powerful” unnamed individuals.

He assured that he would fight fervently to get justice for his demolished building.

 

Reporter

